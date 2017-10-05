ONE Championship Unveils New Metrics Highlighting Astronomical Growth

Just months after ONE Championship, Asia’s largest sports media property, released incredible social media and viewership statistics highlighting the immense growth of the company in 2017, the promotion has once again captured headlines with a new release of numbers.

According to statistics gathered by Nielsen, Facebook, and Repucom, ONE Championship is on pace to close out 2017 with tremendous increases in reach and viewership.

The company has managed to garner a whopping 8.3-billion social media impressions in 2017 from just 352-million in 2014, which is more than a 23x increase. Social media video views is even more impressive, totalling 1.5-billion across multiple platforms compared to a meager 312 thousand just three years prior.

In the 21st century, social media has become the game-changing marvel within communication. Today, people and organizations remain connected and updated through various forms of social media networks such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and blogs to mention only a few.

By engaging fans on social media, ONE Championship has the ability to open new communication channels with their audience that can be measured and valued as a new commercial opportunities with sponsors.

Social media is transforming sports and sports businesses. Although businesses traditionally seek to benefit from hospitality, sponsorship and networking, social media offers greater reach and direct engagement.

But not only is ONE Championship completely obliterating competition on the social media front, it is also absolutely decimating in TV viewership statistics, particularly in Asia where the promotion has placed its primary focus.

In the past three years alone, ONE has come to a peak TV ratings share of 1-2% to a staggering 11-36% projected by the end of 2017. That is up to 36x the amount of growth. In comparison, TV ratings in Asia for global sports media properties such as the EPL, F1, and the NBA only sit at 1-6%. This includes an increase in annual TV broadcast per core country, coming from 12-18 hours to a phenomenal 100-2800 hours, a more than 230x spike.

Those are absolutely mind-blowing numbers.

Furthermore, ONE Championship now offers its blockbuster live events and digital content to over 128 countries and a potential one-billion viewers on any given night in 2017, doubling the amount which was just 60 countries in 2014.

A lot of the growth has to do with ONE Championship’s rapid rise across Asia. Established in 2011, ONE’s tireless efforts to bring Asia’s unique flavor of martial arts to fans all over the world has seen the company achieve incredible success, landing major partnerships over the past twelve months which includes deals with Disney, Marvel, LG, Kawasaki, Panasonic, Haier, NagaWorld, Universal Music Group and Tune Talk, to name a few. The company’s ability to form deals that are mutually beneficial to all parties has been essential in its growth.

This certainly comes as no surprise however. A large part of ONE Championship’s success can be attributed to their relentless business and growth model, and aggressive audience reach strategies. The company has one of the largest engagements on both Facebook and Twitter and in a region where the platforms are still being adopted in some countries, that’s huge.