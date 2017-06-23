One Day You’ll Find Someone Who Loves You For You

This story was brought to you by Thought Catalog and Quote Catalog.

One day you’ll stop second guessing.

You won’t wonder whether you should call him, or if he’ll like the new blouse you bought. You won’t ask yourself if you’re being too much, or hesitate before texting him first. You’ll stop questioning you every move, and doubting how you should act.

Instead, you’ll simply be. Because this man, he’ll love you for you.

One day you’ll find a man who understands you. He’ll love the way you bite your lip when you’re thinking, or always use an excessive amount of peanut butter on your toast. When you insist on turning a tiny light on at night, he’ll think it’s cute, not annoying. When you roll over and steal the covers, he’ll simply kiss you on the forehead and steal them back.

Everything you do, he’ll find simply endearing — no matter how silly, or frustrating, or funny, or downright strange—he’ll love all the little things about you, because they make you, you.

No, he won’t idolize you, or think you’re absolutely perfect. But he’ll see who you are and all the ways you act, and he won’t ask you to change. He’ll accept you, with all your baggage, your faults, and your habits, and he’ll proudly say, ‘Yes, she’s mine.’

One day you’ll find a man who appreciates your quirks. He won’t mind that you bite your nails or always turn your alarm off after the first ring. He’ll understand that you’re a morning person, but not a coffee drinker. He won’t roll his eyes when you choose sweet wine over beer, even at football games. And he’ll never tell you that you’re being too loud, too silly, or too much.

He won’t make you question your decisions, or make you wonder if you should act a different way. He won’t leave you guessing about his intentions, because he’ll make it clear he’s into you. And he’s not going anywhere.

One day you’ll meet a man, and it’ll all make sense.

You won’t feel compared to other women, or exes of his past. You’ll feel lighter and happy and loved, all because when he looks at you, you know he’s looking past your imperfections and into your heart. And you know he’s claimed it.

One day you’ll meet a man, and you won’t feel like you need to be any different than who you are. You’ll laugh easier, breathe deeper, feel free in ways that no other man has made you feel before. You won’t doubt your actions, or question whether or not to talk to him, to text him, to kiss him, to love him back.

This man will help you shine the brightest, will build you up as you build him up, will change your life and help you see that you are beautiful, strong and treasured. Because sweet girl, you most definitely are.

One day you’ll meet a man, and he’ll love you for you. So please hold out for him, because this is the love you deserve.