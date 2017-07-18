One Easy Step to Repealing Obamacare

Once again, Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare have failed in Congress. This is not news; Republicans have been trying to repeal Obamacare since the day they nicknamed the Affordable Care Act “Obamacare” seven years ago. Mathematicians are running out of numbers to keep track of how many times Republicans have tried, and failed, to repeal Obamacare.

The fact is, more people actually like the Affordable Care Act than Obamacare, even though they’re the same thing. They like the coverage for pre-existing conditions, and they like being able to insure their children until the age of 26, and other features included in the original version when it was signed into law in Massachusetts by Republican governor Mitt Romney.

When it comes down to it, even a lot of Republicans like a lot of things about Obamacare, except the name Obamacare. And let’s not kid ourselves – Republicans nicknamed the Affordable Care Act “Obamacare” to demonize the legislation, as they had demonized the name “Obama.”

And in that one thing – demonizing the word – Republicans have succeeded magnificently. Ask a typical Republican what they think of Obamacare, and they’ll say, “You lost me at ‘Obama.’ It’s destroying our country! Repeal it! But don’t take away all those things I like about the Affordable Care Act!” (Which is, again, exactly the same thing as Obamacare – just with a different name.)

So here’s an easy way for Republicans to finally achieve the goal of repealing Obamacare, that white whale that keeps sinking their ship: Simply repeal the word “Obamacare.” Call it the Affordable Care Act instead, or call it Dougcare, or McKenziecare, or even Daeneryscare. But don’t ever call it Obamacare again.

This will remove the most intolerable feature of Obamacare, while leaving everything else intact; all those other things about it that most people really like. And then all those Republican politicians can go back home to their constituents and brag about how they finally repealed Obamacare, just like they promised. And they won’t have to fear Town Halls anymore, because their constituents will get to keep that desperately-needed coverage provided under the Affordable Care Act.