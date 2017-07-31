One Line May Have Revealed A Big Bran Twist On 'Game Of Thrones'

The latest episode of “Game of Thrones” was enough to make you say, “That’s so Three-Eyed Raven.”

After being separated from his sister Sansa (Sophie Turner) for years, Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) made his triumphant return to Winterfell, only to stare off into the distance and act super weird in front of his sibling.

He even brought up details from Sansa’s wedding night to Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) to prove he’s the Three-Eyed Raven and sees everything. (Bran, we know what you’re trying to do, but seriously, bring up anything other than that.)

It was a peculiar reunion, but one line seemed stranger than others, possibly adding evidence to a popular Bran theory.

After it was revealed in Season 6 that Bran could potentially influence the past (Hold the door!) and that things may be happening in a loop, a lot of theories started popping up, including one that says the Three-Eyed Raven who taught Bran in the cave (Max von Sydow) was future Bran teaching himself.

So these two are possibly the same person.

Evidence included the scene where Jojen Reed (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) appeared to Bran in a dream to tell him the Three-Eyed Raven “is you.” Also, at one point, the Three-Eyed Raven told Bran it’s time for you “to become me.”

The theory received more support during Season 7, Episode 3, “The Queen’s Justice.”

Bran explained to Sansa that he can see everything and the Three-Eyed Raven taught him how.

“I thought you were the Three-Eyed Raven,” Sansa asks. “I told you, it’s difficult to explain,” answers Bran.

OK, slow down, Bran Flakes.

If Bran and the old man in the cave were in fact different people, the young Stark could just say, “There was another Three-Eyed Raven who taught me.” That doesn’t seem difficult to explain. That seems pretty easy.

But if the two are the same person, with the old man being future Bran, then, yeah, that story seems a little confusing.

In George R.R. Martin’s books, the Three-Eyed Raven character is supposedly Brynden Rivers, a Targaryen bastard. But John Bradley, who plays Sam Tarly on the show, previously told HuffPost there’s “no wasted line” on “Game of Thrones.”