One Man's Journey From The Block To The Boardroom

Many educators led by Professor Barbara Davenport have emphasized the importance of grit--that is perseverance--in students, often citing it as the number one predictive indicator to wealth and career success. Back when I was teaching, I used to tell my students the story of the tenacious cat and my friend Mary.

Tracey Syphax, today President & CEO of the Phax Group LLC and author of From the Block 2 the Boardroom, was in solitary confinement for one year of his youth.

The story goes that many years ago, on a rainy evening, Mary was in her home when she heard a cat meowing on the porch. She walked out to investigate and there she saw a cat who had just given birth in the gutter. This cat had just moved her five kittens to Mary’s front door so they wouldn’t drown.

Mary immediately brought the cats inside for warmth. A few hours later, she heard another meow, this time more faint. She rushed outside and there she found another kitten swimming back and forth in the gutter. Exhausted and nearly-drowned, the kitten survived when Mary brought him inside and reunited the litter.

What is extraordinary about this story is the grit of that small kitten: through courage and strength, he fought to stay alive. As often happens in life, the kitten refused to give up and for that he was rewarded.

Tracey D. Syphax suffered through his own hardships before finding an inner strength that helped him persevere and later succeed. Today, Tracey Syphax is one of the most influential African Americans in New Jersey, has been recognized as a White House Champion of Change and was Entrepreneur of the Year in Princeton. But, Tracey’s story began differently: like many teens, he fell into crime and then landed into prison.

Tracey (left) with his mentor (right) during his incarceration in 1992

And years later at a book signing. Tracey credits his mentor with teaching him what it takes to be an entrepreneur.

Today, Tracey is sharing his story and as a pillar in his community, providing young people with a model of entrepreneurial success.

Steve Mariotti: How did you begin as an entrepreneur?

Tracey Syphax: Before my teens, I worked as a shoeshine boy and window cleaner in downtown Trenton, NJ. A couple years later, I graduated from shoeshine boy to drug dealer. Even as a foolish teenage drug user and dealer, I was still a very sharp businessman and learned a lot of the skills that serve me well in the business world today

SM: When did you start to feel successful as an entrepreneur?

TD: When I made history as the first African American in the 51 year-history of the Princeton Chamber of Commerce to be awarded "Entrepreneur of the Year" I'm from Trenton. I started my business in 1995 with hope and a dream to never go back to jail and more importantly provide opportunities for those who also walked the path that I did. I think there are a few things that make me proud. Number one was when we finally went over the million dollar mark. I built the business from the ground up and didn't get approved for a loan until I was four or five years in!

Transform your hustle “From the Block to the Boardroom”

SM: What kinds of challenges did you face in starting your business?

TD: Once I got out of prison, I basically had to build my own business. With God, hard work and opportunity, I was able to do that. But things like loans for start-ups are not readily available for just anyone--especially not someone with a criminal background history. It's a challenge but not impossible to turn nothing into something.

I think one of the biggest challenges is convincing folks you have changed and you are trustworthy. We taught our 15 ex-offender students in the "Aspire to Entrepreneurship" program in D.C. last year that every opportunity is an opportunity and they should talk, dress and carry themselves at all times as if they are going on a job interview.

SM: What kinds of failure have you experienced?

TS: I spent seven years of my life in prison for my wrong doings. What I learned was that in the drug business, the best you could hope for were low rewards in exchange for major risk and repercussions. Now, in the legitimate business world, it is not just the opposite--high rewards and low repercussions for failure--but I get to keep my freedom too.

Young folks--especially in inner cities--grow up seeing drug dealers with the fancy cars and clothes; but very few see the business owners that looking like that. They don’t aspire to entrepreneurship for that reason. My office is located on Martin L. King boulevard, where it has been for the past 13 years and I hope some young folks see our office and know that business opportunities are out there for them.

SM: Did you have a mentor?

TD: When I look back over my now 20 year career in business I would have to say that's my mentor, friend, board colleague John Harmon of the African American Chamber of Commerce. Mentors really do matter and John has helped me to always look beyond my wildest dreams for my business; he taught me that there is no limitation on what you can do in business.

Tracey’s Tips:

1) Know your target market and/or audience

2) Know that success doesn't come easy. It takes hard work to achieve and even harder work to keep it.

3) Reach back and bring others up with you.

4) Do what you say you are gonna do and you will be in business a very long time