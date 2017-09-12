One Music Fest 2017: Musical Diversity, Political Awareness, and Overall GREAT Performances

One Music Festival was not just an event of great music, but it was an event of musical diversity, social/political awareness, and yes….GREAT performances! One Music Fest begun with a Mayoral forum, held at the Loudermilk Conference Center in Atlanta, Ga on Tuesday, September 5th, 2017. Atlanta Mayoral candidates: Cathy Woolard, Ceasar Mitchell, John Eaves, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Kwanza Hall, Mary Norwood, Michael Sterling, Peter Aman, and Vincent Fort all joined together for a panel discussion. The event was moderated by, Killer Mike, Dr. Jocelyn Wilson, and Shelley Wynter. According to one of the moderators, Killer Mike, the discussion was supposed to be centered around the “Black agenda.” Needless to say, it indeed was a robust discussion that was centered around the Black agenda.

@kermitmossjr Killer Mike- Loudermilk Conference Center

It is no secret that Atlanta is a preeminent city in regards to the progression and sustainment of African American people. The city that played a pivotal part in the civil rights movement, has one of the highest populations of black millionaires, a robust selection of black businesses, and that is populated by over 50% of African American people, deserves to have a Mayor that is concerned with its continued progression and success.

@Kermitmossjr Panel of Mayoral Candidates-Loudermilk Conference Center

Huffington Post got the chance to sit down with a few notable people during the week of One Music Fest. But, we kicked our week off with interviews from Mayoral Candidate, Ceasar Mitchell and One Music Festival creator, Jay Carter.

It is apparent that Mayoral candidate, Ceasar Mitchell cares about Atlanta (which is also his hometown). We asked him a few questions, but read how he responded to this particular question….

@Kermitmossjr Harry Richardson(Pictured Left) Cesar Mitchell (Pictured Right)

What is it about the City of Atlanta that makes you want to become Mayor?

Cesar Mitchell: The fact that I was born and raised here is core and central to my desire to want to lead this city and take this city to the next level. Everything that I am is because this city believed in me and it kept its promise to me. I want to make sure that every young person can have that same promise kept to them! I want to make sure that every senior citizen has that same promise maintained for them throughout their lives. If you are a person that moves to this city, or a person born here, and you have a dream and you see an opportunity, I want to see the government help and propel you to reach your dream. That is what really helps and drives me to become Mayor of this city. Atlanta is a special Place!

When we spoke with the creator of One Music Festival, Jay Carter, we had to ask him, “Why was it important for there to be a mayoral forum before the actual event?” Here is what he had to say…..

@Kermitmossjr Jay Carter (Pictured Left) Harry Richardson (Pictured Right)

Jay Carter: It was tough to pull together man. It almost felt like something we just had to do. We can get 20 or 23,000 people to show up to a music festival, that’s awesome, that set a precedent for Atlanta, or any city really. But why can’t we use that same crowd to create awareness and to get people to come out and vote? Everyone wants to scream vote, but don’t tell me to vote when you don’t vote and you’re not involved in your community. Get into local politics. You have some people running for Mayor and people may not know. How many times do you get a chance to really engage, and ask a question that literally affects your community and your family directly?I think that’s just as important as popping a bottle and partying, and Atlanta is the last stronghold for African Americans in this nation.

The Mayoral Forum was great, and it dealt with a lot of issues that concerned the evolution of Atlanta, but the fun didn't stop there, it was only the beginning. On Saturday, September 9th, One Music Festival took over Aaron’s Lakewood Amphitheater. It was a fun-filled, musically invigorating, and TURNT event!! Big name performances dominated the stage, from Ro James, to Jidenna, to Migos, and many more. However, Jill Scott shut the whole place down with her headlining performance!!

@Kermitmossjr

We got the chance to sit down and talk with some cool celebrities about One Music Festival, what’s next, and we even got some cool flicks……..

We asked the up and coming group (who is dominating the music scene btw),Tank and The Bangas, “What’s next?” See what they had to say……

@Kermitmossjr Harry Richardson and Tank and the Bangas

Tank and The Bangas: Literally about to continue on our big ol’ tour. We’re going to go back to Europe again, going to go to Canada, and after all that we’re going to go to the desert and record an album…. No Popeyes, no Sublime, just heat…. Everything is Next!!

Of course we got them to sing a little bit.

We also caught up with the Classic Man himself, Jidenna. We sincerely had a conversation and did not abide by the script. Our first question was, “How do you stay spiritually grounded in this wild business?”

@Kermitmossjr Harry Richardson (Pictured Left) Jidenna (Pictured Right)

Jidenna: I woke up at 4 am today, and one of the things I do Is, I have 15 minutes of silence and contemplation. I haven’t been doing that so to get back there was amazing. But you gotta have your rituals that you do, whatever it is. Everybody got a ritual or addiction and that is the only way that you maintain your sanity, especially in the music business, where your business is your emotion. For me, people make me anxious so I try to find my quiet zone.

It is no secret that everyone knows who Jidenna is, but he told us...

Jidenna: I ain’t never got popular in my damn life by following Mother#^@%*&. I was both unpopular and popular. There is always a balance that you have to take, the biggest thing is I’m not trying to be popular the way other people are. But I love everything that’s happening and I’m influenced by everything, so I’m just influenced by Trippie Redd and the Uzi Verts. Honestly I could name about ten artists that you probably would be like, uhh I don’t know and they influence me.”

@kermitmossjr Jill Scott on stage performance

We ended the night with covering a performance by the incomparable Jill Scott, or as I like to say “Jilly from Philly.” Jill Scott certainly, TORE THE HOUSE DOWN with performances of all her hits. She even sang a song that she wrote at age 19 which dealt with how black people are marginalized within America. One of the most important and lyrically meaningful lines was “This is not the land of the free, but the home of the slave.” The crowd was in awe of her lyrics!

Jill did not leave us there. She closed out with her major hit, He Loves Me, which made the crowd go wild. She ended by singing with a beautiful and rounded Operatic voice. It was AMAZING!