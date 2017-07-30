One Nation, Under Fear

While the average American may still be reeling from the aftermath of the travel ban instituted by President Donald Trump, it is likely that his signature catch phrases during his presidential campaign continue to ring louder. While numerous legal accusations and lawsuits have been filed against his executive orders, much of the language surrounding the exact ban has been left for debate, with the Supreme Court still deciding issues on a case-by-case basis.

Nonetheless, it is unsurprising that as convoluted as the issue may have been, it was only one of the many actions Trump had taken to fulfill his immigration promises he had made during his campaign. Far from a politician of words and little action, Trump has proven himself to be quick on instituting change and causing commotion in Washington, D.C.

Even though Pew Research has indicated in their March 2015 report that the number of illegal immigrants in the United States declined from 12.2 million in 2007 to 11.2 million in 2012, Trump continually quested the official estimates, asserting that the count was closer to 30-34 million. He has also emphasized xenophobia as a core value for his policies, detracting birthright citizenship and enforcing border security. While Social Science Quarterly announced that there was no evidence that Mexicans or illegal Mexican immigrants contributed to violent or drug-related crime in the United States, Trump continued to ascertain his position on the issues as one of necessity.

Whether it is from the Republican National Convention, the various campaign ads and videos the Trump campaign released, or the atmosphere surrounding the Trump White House today, perhaps the most obvious aspect that sets apart Trump’s immigration policy is fear. The deportation and elimination of aliens is not simply one pillar of his policy - it encompasses his entire platform on immigration.

Much like research has often been skewed to push for a political agenda, Trump’s modification of factual research has allowed him to place blame - often nonexistent or backed by little evidence - onto a specific population. Through scapegoating a group of individuals and instilling fear in the majority, it is possible for him to gain control over his constituents through mutual fear.

This concept had been used in propaganda during major wars in order to motivate populaces to fear an enemy. As opposed to wartime, however, Trump’s actions are deliberately singling out populations to attack in order to provide a tangible target to base his efforts.

As of today, the infamous travel ban, known officially as Executive Order 13780 and colloquially by the misnomer ‘Immigration Ban’, has been issued for approximately five months. Following the signing of the order by Trump, speculation has risen regarding the bill’s consequences and intentions.

In an interview with the Washington Post with supporter and former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, the lawyer explained that the president had requested a“Muslim ban” and asked he assemble a commission to show him “the right way to do it legally.” At the time, he had been an early supporter of Trump and was rumored for a potential seat in his cabinet.

When the executive order was first written, it had overcome several difficulties in legislation, most notably the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 (the McCarran-Walter Act), later amended by the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 (the Hart-Celler Act), which included a provision stating that "[n]o person shall receive any preference or priority or be discriminated against in the issuance of an immigrant visa because of the person's race, sex, nationality, place of birth, or place of residence".

While Trump’s initial legislation - Executive Order 13769 - was rewritten and resigned in March, the majority of the conflicts it faced did not pass with the new executive order. He described it as a “watered down and politically correct” version of the previous legislation, which had come under fire by states filing legal challenges against the president. The temporary restraining order (TRO) on the executive order helped revoke a number of its original provisions, as well as allowing "people from the seven countries who had been authorized to travel, along with vetted refugees from all nations, to enter the country."

While the new executive order certainly does not represent the whole of Trump's immigration policy, it does enumerate several exceptions to the initial executive order, which had barred even green-card holders and dual citizens for a time until the State Department intervened. While Judge Derrick Watson of the United States District Court for the District of Hawaii issued a TRO on Sections 2 and 6 of the order, the Supreme Court decided to partially lift the halt and hear arguments for the order.

At the start of his presidential campaign, there were a number of provisions that Trump made for his immigration policy and view on terrorism. His three core principles were to establish a border, i.e. build a wall across the southern border of the United States, to enforce the laws of the nation, and to improve jobs, wages, and security for all Americans.

Many of his policies resonated with his nationalistic base of support, with his constituents speaking openly about their opposition to their rights being taken over by those of supposed aliens. Even so, his policies are eerily reminiscent of President Clinton’s 1994 Crime Bill, which also sought to protection the American populace from mass crime. While even minorities in political office supported the bill at the time, in decades to come, it would become known as one of the major impetus for setting forth mass incarceration in the United States.

While President Obama’s work in criminal justice the past decade has brought some sliver of hope, the current one regarding immigration is still in the midst of determining its ultimate impact on the nation. Without due process and the recognition that the legislation will inevitably discriminate based on race and religion more than justice, it is entirely possible that it will only lead to yet another case of scapegoating.