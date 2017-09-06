One of the Best Perks of Retiring Abroad

By Suzan Haskins and Dan Prescher https://internationalliving.com

One of the perks of retiring abroad is so obvious that it rarely gets mentioned, but recently we took full advantage of this benefit.

We explored.

Talk to most North American expats about their lives in their chosen countries, and you’ll often hear about the great weather, the lower cost of living, and the high-quality yet amazingly affordable healthcare.

But sooner or later you’ll also hear stories about exploring…because when you relocate from your familiar neighborhood back home to some novel and exotic retirement destination overseas, you are instantly immersed in another culture with its own history, geography, and natural and man-made wonders.

Many expats spend their time—and expand their horizons—by exploring these wonders.

internationalliving.com View of shoreline of Lake Chapala looking west. Ajijic, Jalisco, Mexico.

We reside in a small lakeside town in west-central Mexico, but we are very close to a major airport. (This is the case with many of the most popular retirement destinations in Mexico…Mérida, Cancún, San Miguel de Allende, Chapala, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas…all have modern airports nearby.)

So it was a quick, easy, and affordable flight for us to explore a place that holds more fascinating culture and history than almost any other place in Mexico—Mexico City.

internationalliving.com The Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City.

The city itself is a marvel. One of the largest metropolitan areas on earth, in recent years it has also become one of the safest and most cosmopolitan cities as well. The art and fashion scene in Mexico City sets a standard for Latin America, and the city itself is so large and varied that simply choosing what to do and see on any given day is a challenge.

We chose to start in the central historic district, which for centuries has been ground zero for Mexican culture and history. A short walk from our hotel took us to the Zócalo, Mexico City’s huge main square, surrounded by history that is literally beneath your feet. The Spanish built their government buildings and main cathedral directly on top of, and in some cases with the very stones of, the Aztec capitol and main ceremonial plaza. After years of archeological excavation, they literally sit side by side, and both can be explored on foot.

The Aztec capital was built in the 1300s, but just 25 miles away we were able to visit a historic site that was an ancient ruin when the Aztecs found it.

internationalliving.com The Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City.

Established in 100 BC, Teotihuacan reached its zenith around 250 AD and was the largest, most populated, and most influential cultural center in the Americas. The Pyramid of the Sun on Teotihuacan’s main plaza is more massive than the Great Pyramid of Egypt. The Teotihuacanos influenced every Mesoamerican culture around them, including the Maya, several of whose cities including, Tikal and Copan, they conquered.

Having monumental historical sites like this at your fingertips is something many expats are used to, which is why it often doesn’t get a mention at the top of the list of expat benefits. But ask any expat living in Ecuador, Peru, Panama, Belize, or almost anywhere in Mexico, and they’ll probably be able to describe a significant piece of the Western Hemisphere’s pre-history in detail from having explored it themselves.

internationalliving.com Merida, Mexico.

It’s one of the most enlightening aspects of being an expat. The sense of adventure it takes to move and retire abroad in the first place naturally leads you to the adventure of exploring some of the most remarkable historical sites on the planet—sites that are often a bus ride or short domestic flight away.

This article comes to us courtesy of InternationalLiving.com, the world’s leading authority on how to live, work, invest, travel, and retire better overseas.