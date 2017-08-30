Gail McGowan Mellor, Contributor With a Pulitzer nomination for investigative reporting and a ridiculously checkered past, Gail writes for the 99% while listening to water flow and saving green land.

One of the Most Telling Things I've Heard This Week

08/30/2017 05:51 am ET

In the epic flood of August, 2017, only four percent of the metro area’s 1,566 churches opened their doors to victims. Aside from the steadily accumulating evidence that much of modern "Christianity" is morally bankrupt, there are three other lessons in there.

First, that’s why our country learned over a century ago not to leave real need to the vagaries of "charity” — why we have government social services and government disaster relief, and why we tax at a sliding scale to provide it.

Second, we give individuals tax exemptions for charity only AFTER they provide that charity. We give anything that declares itself a religious institution tax exemption IN ADVANCE for help that in fact most don't provide.

Third, if they’re getting these exemptions not because they provide charity but because they teach religion, that puts the force of government behind religion, blatantly violating our constitutional separation of church and state.

TAX THE HYPOCRITES, USE THE MONEY TO HELP THE PEOPLE!

Thanks to Joan Snider, Dallas, for the graphic.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
One of the Most Telling Things I've Heard This Week

CONVERSATIONS