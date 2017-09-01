One on One with T.J. Smith, a Prominent Louisville Kentucky Attorney

There are some lawyers who practice law for the recognition, the challenge, or the money, and then there are some who truly understand and enjoy the purpose behind legal representation. Attorney T.J. Smith is of the latter. He has exclusively practiced personal injury law, specializing in car accidents, medical malpractice, and wrongful death cases involving catastrophic injuries, for the past 18 years and doesn’t have any plans to quit anytime soon. He says, “There is a saying which seems to hold true. Most lawyers get carried out of their offices for the last time with their toes up. In short, it means that most of us practice law until the day we die.” He hopes to eventually partner with his son, who is currently in law school, when he’s ready to slow down a bit. In the meantime, his doors are open to suffering individuals in need of his services. Read more of our interview with Smith below.

When asked, “What ultimately helped you decide that you wanted to practice law?”

Smith went on to describe how he grew up in a small town in Eastern Kentucky with a legal secretary mother, an uncle who ended up as a “big firm” attorney, and a neighbor who was the Circuit Judge in his county. With role models like these, he explained, “I never wanted to do anything else.” The drive has served him well, as he now boasts of 10 years as a top 100 trial lawyer in America and more than $200 million in compensation won for his numerous clients.

Although his career had a more unusual start than most, as he took a job as a part-time Assistant County Attorney after his short stint as a clerk for the Kentucky Supreme Court straight out of college, the experience he gained prosecuting DUI cases helped him begin his own practice after just two and a half years. He went on to answer our question,

“What prompted you to start your own practice versus working at another law firm?”

with this response: “[Assistant County Attorney] was only a part-time job, so I began my own civil practice. The civil practice was a real roller coaster ride and I lost $600 practicing law my first year.” However, the time wasn’t completely wasted. He took a number of criminal cases, corporate litigation cases, and just about anything else that came through his door to build up his reputation as a respected trial attorney. Now he mainly focuses on representing individuals who are “hurt or killed as a result of automobile accidents, tractor trailer wrecks, industrial accidents, work injuries, nursing home neglect, mass torts and class actions.”

When we asked him to identify some of his personal strengths,

he replied, “My experience and aggressive nature, as well as my can-do attitude, serve me well and my clients better.” His can-do attitude also helped him earn two college degrees in four years, three of which he was also practicing as a varsity athlete. He noted, “This background prepared me well for law school,” as we can only imagine how rigorous that in and of itself proved to be. However, he added that the one factor that drives him more than anything else is his desire to “honestly and faithfully represent my clients to the best of my ability.” You can say he has accomplished at least that as he has only lost one case in the past 15 years, which still challenges and bothers him to this day.

In response to our question, “Throughout your entire legal career, what would you consider to be your biggest lesson learned?”

Smith leant us his wisdom with this statement: “I have learned many lessons, but I think the most important is to know your case thoroughly, always meet deadlines, and adequately communicate with your client in an open and honest fashion. Let’s face it, most clients believe they have hit the lottery in a lot of minor cases, and my straight talk and honesty to them seems to serve them well when making collaborative decisions about their case.” This specific attitude may be why so many city and state police officers turn to him after an injury on the job, and why countless medical professionals, as well as other law firms, refer their clients to Smith for his services.

If Smith could only change one thing about what he does,

he stated he would like to completely eradicate the pain, grief, hurt, and sadness suffered by his clients and their loved ones after their traumatic accidents. He explained, “Sadly, the best thing I am often able to provide is adequate financial compensation and a sense of justice, as well as closure.” Although lawyers can’t undo the past, their purpose is to, as closely as possible, make up for the wrong inflicted on victims. Smith understands that many people often feel apprehensive about calling a lawyer after a personal injury, but strives to create a relationship that feels more like a friendship than a heartless interaction. In true Southern charm, this lawyer works hard to put his clients at ease, both mentally and physically, from the initial encounter to the last.