One powerful thing you can do for yourself today!

I received a letter from a young woman. She was so sad and frustrated. She had spent so much time beating herself up for poor decisions and mistakes she had made in her past that now she just felt stuck, and she couldn't figure out how to move forward.

I read her story and my heart was moved. I could see she had made mistakes, however, if I was to read certain chapters in my past, I would see my mistakes as well.

I told my daughters recently, “You are going to make mistakes and while I am working on preparing you for a successful life, you may even make poor decisions sometimes, but you must never forget that you are more than the sum of your mistakes and failures!”

So I could see that the young woman who wrote me, had made mistakes, but just from her words, I could also see that she was a thoughtful, compassionate and intelligent person and the most important thing I could see was that she was human.

Here’s the thing about humans. We mess up. But here’s the other thing about humans, we can decide to do and be better.

Sometimes, because of our missteps and mistakes, we get so frustrated with ourselves and we start to believe the lie that we begin to hear in our heads…”You are nothing! You are a fool, a ….(insert your inner critic’s word of choice here).

Sometimes when we feel less than in this way, we attract people who will also do this to us, people who tell us and show us as often as possible, how messed up we are, how damaged we are, how stupid or whatever we are.

"What you attract is a reflection of what you are or what you feel about yourself." Tweetable alert!

Well…if that’s you. I want you to read the following words out loud.

I FORGIVE MYSELF.

I FORGIVE MYSELF.

I FORGIVE MYSELF.

Now affirm yourself, repeat after me, I AM A BEAUTIFUL, STRONG, AMAZING PERSON.

Ok now that you have said it. You may still not believe it. Chances are, really even if you do feel a little better, it will last only for a moment. That’s fine. That’s real. It will take more than one affirmation to fight through long periods of low self worth. But the good news is that you can go from hating yourself to loving yourself. You can. You can hit the refresh button in your life. You can turn things around for yourself.

Yes, you can.

I am not going to lie…it is simple, but not always easy. Tears may be involved, (that’s ok, crying can be a healing tool) so have your tissues handy. But there are processes you can follow to begin the healing process.

Let me stop here for a minute and say, if you are reading this and you feel like ending it all or hurting yourself in any way. If you are already hurting yourself and feel powerless to stop, I want you to stop and call someone for help. Get help from a mental health professional. There is absolutely no shame in this! Emotional pain can be like a tumor growing in your soul. If you had a tumor growing in your body, you would not be ashamed about contacting a surgeon to cut it out right? It’s the same with mental health professionals, if you are in a place where you cannot get out of bed, have crying spells that don’t end or other markers of depression, please get help.

Also if you know someone who is struggling in this way, please don’t turn a blind eye, get involved and see if you can get them help. Suicide is real. Depression is real and people who are struggling with it, can’t always just snap out of it. And if you keep insisting that they do or call them weak for revealing their struggle, all that will happen is that they start hiding and that’s infinitely worse because the warning signs may not be seen.

Life is the paramount thing. You can’t change your life unless you are alive, so if your life is in danger. Stop here. Get help.

However if you are not close to the edge and really just struggling with low self esteem and loving yourself, maybe these techniques can help you.

1. Protect your heart. If you are surrounded by people who emotionally abuse you, by saying horrible things to you or doing things to you, it is imperative that you take some steps now to protect yourself.

Sometimes confrontation is not the answer, because sometimes when you confront those people, they won’t own up to their role in your pain. Perhaps you have heard that you are playing the victim card? Well…maybe you have. But maybe they have also been playing the bully card. You can’t control them, but you can control you. Limit your interactions with them as much as possible, If you can end the toxic relationships in your life, end them. If you can’t, (for the moment) then cut the emotional cord, distance yourself emotionally, so that you won’t keep getting hurt.

2. Put on some mental armor. If people or even your inner critic starts to take shots at you, reminding you about your failures, don’t let it sink into your soul. Remind yourself of all the things that make you great! Find something you love to do, and go do it. Create a happy place in your head. Go there.

3. Stop self flagellating. It doesn’t help. Your inner critic will want to remind you of all your mistakes and failures in the past and try to tell you that because of them you are nothing. Instead create a mental highlight reel and remind yourself of everything you have done right, because you are capable of good as well.

I want you to know that you are NOT nothing. This very moment, God invested his breath in you. Your mistakes or poor decisions don’t have to define you. They are part of your history but they do not dictate your future, you do.

So you might be asking how exactly do you forgive yourself and move forward?

I have a technique that I use and teach. It’s called the 4R’s.

1. Recognize: Recognize your mistakes. Own them. Own your role in them. Don’t try to lay blame. But as you do that, try to see the whole picture, so you can understand the hows and whys of the issue. Don’t waste time trying to justify it. Don’t indulge in self pity.

Take the stance of “I did it – I messed up – but I have the power within me to change”.

2. Repent: Begin the process of change. Decide to do things differently. Decide to choose a different path. Change your intentions. Work on your character. You can change. If you don’t like something about yourself, you can choose to turn around and live differently. You can. If you need to make amends, make amends. Rectify your mistakes.

3. Release: Release yourself by truly forgiving yourself. Take time out to see yourself as a whole person, both flawed and gifted. Mourn the death of your failed expectations of yourself and release your past perceptions of yourself.

4. Reaffirm: Embrace by faith that you are a better person. A changed person. Embrace your strengths. Celebrate your goodness. You are a good person. Reaffirm that belief in possibility you probably had as a child, that moment when anything was possible. Look at yourself and know that the best is yet to come.

Yesterday was the last day of self hate. Today is the new day of self love.