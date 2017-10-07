One Shockingly Entitled Mom Ruined My Trip to the Movies

What is the rudest experience you had while going to a movie theater? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

My husband and I went to go see the new Beauty and the Beast movie when it came out. We got to the theater an hour early so we could get in line early and get good seats, because we knew it was going to be packed. We got to talking with the couple in front of us and the group behind us as we waited.

The ushers started letting people in, and we found our favorite seats open — top row, in the middle of the row. No craning your neck, no having to turn your head to see, right at eye-level. It’s also good for me because I get migraines sometimes at the movies and I have to leave. The fewer people whose view I obstruct as I leave the theater, the better.

We settled into our seats and watched as the theater quickly filled up. We ended up sitting in the same row as the couple (who sat next to my husband) and the group (who sat next to me).

Minutes before showtime, this family of five (two adults, three children) enter the theater. My husband and I watched as this family, led by this blonde woman, marched up the steps to the top row. We glanced at each other; there were no seats left in the top row. What were they doing?

The woman elbows her way into the row, coming to a stop in front of the couple seated next to us. She pointed at the couple and at us and at the other person sitting to my left in a kind of dismissive way and said, “You all need to move.”

None of us moved. We all stared at her.

“Excuse me?” the lady sitting next to my husband asked in disbelief.

“You heard me,” the woman replied tersely, her thin lips pursed. “You need to move.”

“What for?” the lady’s date demanded.

“We’re going to sit here,” the woman answered matter-of-factly.

“The hell you are,” the lady’s date shot back.

“Look, there are some seats down there,” the woman said, pointing to the front rows. There were scattered seats, yes, but none were together and they were all in the front row. Who chooses to have to crane their neck in a painful angle just to watch a movie?

“And you are welcome to sit there,” the lady’s date retorted. “None of us are moving.”

“We all got here wicked early,” I chimed in. “We waited for an hour for these seats. You can’t just show up-”

This grown-ass woman literally stamped her damn foot and yelled, “GET OUT OF OUR SEATS NOOOOOW! WE WANT TO SIT THERE! You have to move! You have to MOOOOOVEEE!!”

She threw a temper tantrum at the fact that seven perfect strangers, who had waited an hour to get good seats and to be seated with our groups, refused to allow her to bully us into giving up our seats and having to be split up from our respective groups. She shrieked and hollered and screamed, partially incoherently.

Meanwhile, the three children and the other adult with her stood in mortified silence, and the seven of us sat there, dumbfounded. My husband, having been trained to deal with emotionally disturbed persons, tried to intervene, but this woman was beyond help.

Eventually, the cops that were assigned to patrol in that theater complex removed the woman and her group from the building.

Honestly, I think that if she had calmly and respecting approached us and asked if there was any way we could shuffle to different seats so she could be seated with her small children, we would have either found a way to accommodate her or find some other solution. Walking up to strangers and demanding that they do something, and then screaming when they say no, is not going to get anything done.