One Small Detail You Definitely Shouldn't Overlook When You Buy a Couch

I recently purchased a couch and gave very little thought to the decision beyond what I thought was comfortable and looked nice.

Besides thinking about what color I wanted, the look I was going for, and what couch was the most comfortable, there were some major pieces of information I should have researched, but didn’t know I needed to think about.

My first lesson was that I needed to measure the angles of my hallways. I checked the dimensions of the doors, which were all fine, but the angle of the hallway didn’t work with my particular couch due to the depth of the couch (almost 43 inches). After the delivery company left the couch in the middle of my building’s hallway, I had to hire a moving company to hoist the couch in over the balcony to my second floor apartment.

Once the couch was inside, I was so excited. It was beautiful and comfortable and I spent the rest of the weekend laying on it.

After about a week of being congested and feeling sick I started to wonder if maybe I was allergic to something in my new home. I had hoped that it might just be the chemical “new couch” smell, and if I aired the couch out for long enough all would be fine.

It wasn’t.

It turns out there are down feathers in the couch cushions and I am super allergic to down. It is not something I would have thought about originally, since I’ve never had this reaction on other couches. But here I was, I had purchased an expensive couch, hired a moving company to hoist it 20 feet up the air, and had no real way of getting it out of my house, so being allergic to it was causing me a bit of an emotional breakdown.

Ultimately after working with the company I purchased the couch from, I now own the hypoallergenic version of the cushions and have completely recovered. It took a few weeks to receive the new cushions, and I lived with the skeleton of my couch for awhile, but I can happily say my couch is now my favorite place in my house.

I really wish I had thought about these things before purchasing. Had I known the couch wouldn’t have fit through the hallway I would have picked a different couch. Once I knew I was allergic to the cushions, I would have returned the couch, except I had no real way of getting it back out of my house.

A couch is a big purchase both financially and in terms of space it takes up in your home. I would say to think beyond “is it comfortable” or “can I nap on this” and research if it will fit into your life with no drama.