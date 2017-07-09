Penelope Jean Hayes, Contributor Writer; Television and Radio Personality; Commentator on Social and Public Pressures and Finding True Happiness From The Inside Out. Contact Penelope at www.1penelope.com.

One Small Step Today, One Giant Leap Tomorrow

Small Steps To Happiness

If you’re having a bad day, try this. Imagine a ladder and you’re standing on a lower rung. At the top is where you would rather be. It’s lighter up there and the view is better. But how can you pull yourself up to a better and higher place?

There’s really only one sure way: One rung of the ladder at a time.

Start with small things: book a massage, get some sun or go for a walk. You will open new energy and move up a little in your energy level. Then take action to get to the next rung: call a friend and make lunch plans, go buy a new book and start reading it, or stop by a pet rescue center and share your time with a loving dog or cat.

Better energy and better experiences are up there at that higher energy level (See M.O.V.E.: Your Guide To Supernatural Happiness — Chapter 5, Article 17: “Are You Ready For Your Biggest Paradigm Shift, Ever?”).

All the good things that you want are up there. So, take action to move upwards, even if it’s a small step. Then take another small step.

And be sure to plan ahead for your trigger days. For some people, the trigger is a holiday like New Year’s Eve or a birthday or a death anniversary of a loved one. Don’t wait until the day is here and it’s terrible.

Make plans in advance so that tomorrow you will already have a leap up. And just keep putting one foot in front of the other.

