One Statistic illustrates US Economic Recovery is Not Real

Sometimes a picture speaks a thousand words, and on other occasions, it might need 10K to explain what is going on. In this case, the chart speaks for itself. If this economic recovery were real, then real unemployment rates would be dropping, and that is not the case here.

The percentage of the US population that’s working relative to the entire working-age population indicates all is not well. It is well below the 15-year average. Labour participation was 67.3% in 2000; in w2016 it dropped to 63%. This clearly illustrates that fewer people are working, but yet the government somehow claims that unemployment levels are dropping and all is well. This data conveniently omits the number of people that have given up looking for a job. The unemployment rate data published by the BLS paints a false picture.

Don’t fall for the Gold is great Argument that experts try to sell you

Gold is good as a hedge, but there are far better investments than Gold. You need to get into something that inflates faster than the rate of inflation, and many assets perform far better than Gold. One example is the Tech Sector. Gold experts, self proclaimed we might add, are trying to convince the crowd that Gold is the one-stop solution to all their problems. However, despite all the weak data that illustrates that the economy is far from great Gold has faltered and struggled to even hold above 1400. Yet, Bitcoin in a fraction of the time managed to trade past $5000.

Gold instead of confirming that the economic recovery is weak is doing the opposite. One would have fared much better if one had put their money into general equities as opposed to being in Gold from 2011. That’s why we closed our precious metals positions in 2011 and moved into the stock market.