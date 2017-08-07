One Thing You Missed While Freaking Out About The Dragon On 'Game Of Thrones'

The latest episode of “Game of Thrones” was fire ... lots of fire.

Tired of Tyrion’s (Peter Dinklage) “clever plans” that were losing her allies and the war, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) takes things into her own hands, unleashing the Dothraki and Drogon on the Lannister army.

The battle burned up the Lannisters and lit Twitter on fire, too:

"The lords of Westeros are sheep. Are you a sheep? No. You're a dragon. Be a dragon." #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/QdL9vZNqey — wolfie. (@ihearthydra) August 7, 2017

Seriously though, is the dragon ok #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/yvv0J6Vp1l — s a n (@sanwhittaker) August 7, 2017

How I imagine Olenna cheering Dany on... "YOU DID IT! YOU'RE A DRAGON! YOU. ARE. THE. DRAGON!!!!" #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/cWKNXRAZCp — Christine (@CPWphd) August 7, 2017

when you just paid your debts but a dragon shows up #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/yavCIfKYpS — wow (@Hunnycombz) August 7, 2017

Never has a freakout been more warranted.

After all, these dragons were little pipsqueaks when we first met them in Season 1. We heard they were going to be the size of airplanes by Season 7, but seeing is believing:

Fans have been waiting for this moment since the beginning, and it was awesome.

Through all the chaos ― which Bran would tell us “is a ladder” ― it was easy to overlook another scene that’s been a long time coming.

Towards the end of the battle, there’s a moment where Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) charges Daenerys as she’s trying to help Drogon, who’s been hit by the Lannisters’ anti-dragon weapon, the Scorpion.

It’s not the best move.

Jaime: I'm going to charge right at Daenerys while shes standing under her Dragon

Daenerys and Drogon:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/AvS3afeMz3 — Matt Dramer (@KendrickDramar) August 7, 2017

The whole time, Tyrion is watching, telling Jaime to flee because he’s being a “fucking idiot.”

But Drogon sees Jaime, too, and is all like, “Nah, bro.” Jaime ends up making this face before Bronn (Jerome Flynn) saves him from the dragon’s fire at the last second:

JAIME IS SO SHOOKETH IN THIS SHOT OMFG THIS IS MY NEW MEME LMAO #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/c6i0riaB86 — steph (@captainkirkov) August 7, 2017

Following Bronn’s life-saving move, Jaime sinks in the water to some unknown fate. (Just, you know, ignore the fact that he’s sinking to such depths only a few feet from the shore.)

Can someone explain how Jaime fell off a horse in ankle deep water & then sank into the abyss? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/zzrH7dThLl — Janell Wheeler (@JanellWheeler) August 7, 2017

The scene isn’t much of a cliffhanger, since Jaime is almost definitely going to be OK, but it does seem to mirror another iconic “Game of Thrones” scene also involving the Kingslayer.

The one that started it all ...

After pushing Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) out of a window in the “Game of Thrones” premiere ― an act that has pretty much led to everything in the series ― Jaime’s Season 7 fall to watery depths visually parallels Bran’s fall at Winterfell.

(The things he does for love ...)

The fall changed Bran forever. It remains to be seen what happens to Jaime.

The scene is also reminiscent of the stone men’s attack on Tyrion, who also sank into the water ... also after seeing a dragon.

Those Lannisters should really stick to dry land.

These parallels are just more examples of how “Game of Thrones” is coming full circle. Now, if only Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) would show up as Aquaman and save the day.

Jaime Lannister went for a swim at the end of tonight's episode of #GameOfThrones. I wonder if he'll run into Khal Drogo? pic.twitter.com/m7gIAeQKz9 — Darth UNO (@DarthUNO) August 7, 2017