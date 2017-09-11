One Voice In The Darkness Can Bring The Light

Today is the 16th anniversary of 9/11, yet years later, that day and all that transpired are vivid and clear like a video that loops and replays in the deepest recesses of my mind.

How does one emotionally reconcile madmen who used innocent civilians as human missiles because they blindly hated us, people they never even met? I can no longer watch horror movies; they are real to me now as I have seen the face of evil.

As I make my way through the crowd downtown and walk amongst you at the Memorial, I know who you are. It is in your eyes and etched on your faces; we recognize one another. I do not have to say anything to you, there is a silent acknowledgement of living shadows from a past life who quietly move through spirits on scared ground. We breathed them in and took them with us; they remain in our psyches, forever a part of who we are.

It is impossible to explain that day to anyone but those who experienced it, nor would I share any of those images or sounds with even the people closest to me. I would never want them to duplicate the mental image pictures I carry; they are only meant to be borne by the survivors. My friends and family know that I sometimes dwell in sorrow, but they cannot come to this place with me. It forever connects me to those I was with that day and in all the days that followed. A traumatized, soul -seared, broken, troupe of strangers that bonded and rose from the dust to somehow continue on together.

I have been here to watch my five year old daughter, Micaela, grow to her 21st birthday, and experience her prom, graduate high school and this year, she will graduate college. I am so grateful for that time. I am hoping to see her marry and one day, I may still be here to meet my grandchildren. So many others had those moments stolen from them, families and friends bravely celebrate bittersweet milestones, cheated of their loved ones. People say you are lucky, you are fortunate. I choose not to use those words. That would imply that I deserved life more than someone else, it would be untrue. Rather I choose to believe that there is another reason I am still here. I am a voice of those who have been silenced. I am a force that can move others and perhaps help to create a better world.

It is my mission to make a difference, to speak up and stand up for what is right, even if I stand alone. It is imperative to work with leaders and elect legislators who will be strong enough to vote their conscience, even though it may not be popular, or along their party lines. It is one way you can literally change the world, one vote at a time, to ensure that those seated at the table are wise enough to make the right choices, to use their intellect and words rather than weapons, to deliver us a peaceful world.