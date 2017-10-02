One Wayward Bag, Many Questions

Not too long ago, I made my way to Greenwich Village, to see my good friend, former “Worlds Apart” boyband lead vocalist Aaron Paul performing at his birthday celebration. Aaron is rising fast as a solo artist in his own right, and as part of his unique brand of showmanship, he’s known for his eye-catching, almost whimsical wardrobe, which adds to his undeniable stage presence. Before his September 19 B-day performance at the Duplex Cabaret Theater, I watched Aaron do two major gigs in one afternoon—singing at the Original LGBT Expo at Midtown’s Javits Center, and Small Boutique Fashion Week. For both these shows, Aaron was dressed by a journeyman theatrical stylist, who put him in unforgettable, crowd-pleasing ensembles, all of them dazzling couture pieces. Those one-of-a-kind items, inimitable works of the clothier’s art, loomed large just one week later, as Aaron would discover, much to his ongoing chagrin.

For the birthday bash, Aaron was furnished with a hot-pink suitcase, which held his raiment for the evening—an original necklace from the musical Moulin Rouge, a hot, custom leather flight suit, boots, and a vintage, full-length velvet cape, all creations of the aforementioned stylist. Aaron’s a regular NJ Transit commuter, traveling to his various Manhattan shows and other appointments from his home just across the Hudson River. The short bus trip is easy, frequently operated, and inexpensive. On this fateful afternoon, Aaron placed the luggage in the coach’s outside compartment, and settled in for the ride to the Port Authority Bus Terminal. Upon alighting from the bus, however, the driver pulled away from the gate before Aaron had a chance to open the compartment and retrieve the precious garments, which their owner values at $200,000. This is how the pop star’s odyssey through the labyrinthine transit system began, as he embarked on a frantic quest to recover the valuables entrusted to him.

Scrambling through the station to find a NJ Transit employee who could flag the bus before it headed out on another run, Aaron was met with inaction. Told by terminal staff (less than five minutes after he arrived), that the bus couldn’t be located, Aaron pressed on to make his scheduled appearance at the Duplex, planning to resume his search for the valise after fulfilling his commitment. Wondering why the driver hadn’t checked the baggage compartment at the end of his trip, Aaron contacted Michael Williams, manager of the bus garage in Wayne, New Jersey, one of two depots where buses on Aaron’s route are fueled and serviced. The manager said no bag fitting Aaron’s description had surfaced. Numerous calls to customer service followed, with similarly negative results. Aaron and I even returned to the bus stop near his house the next afternoon, and opened half a dozen bus compartments, hoping to find the suitcase. No luck.

While my celebrity friend continued looking for the missing bag, I began to wonder what was really going on here. If he could slip a large container onto a bus, and have it vanish into thin air, without anyone bothering to look at the luggage space, what was there to prevent a sufficiently determined terrorist from doing the same thing? Could a sinister plot be hatched to place a time bomb on a bus, and blow up the Port Authority? Although NJ Transit stations have been evacuated in the past over unattended bags, the situation is less clear-cut when luggage is merely left on a bus at the end of a trip. No one at the statewide bus and train agency would go on the record with me about this apparently huge security gap. I did get the usual platitudes from Bus Operations about “ensuring the safety of the riding public” every day, but this didn’t put me at ease. Meanwhile, Aaron’s quest to recover that (hot-pink) suitcase, was becoming positively Kafkaesque.

When the Wayne garage notified Aaron that the bag had been found, he rushed over to pick it up—only to be handed a suitcase that didn’t come close to matching his description. To add insult to injury, all the depot staff required for Aaron to disappear into the night, was his signature. No ID. No other checks. Could someone else have found and absconded with Aaron’s wardrobe that easily? Frustrated once again, Aaron appealed to the Port Authority police, which are responsible for security at the Terminal. They punted to NJ Transit. I called a PAPD spokesman, who said lost items were “the responsibility of the individual carriers”. Undaunted, I met Aaron at Newark Penn Station, to hear what the NJ Transit cops had to say about the case. Astonishingly, they threw that dead cat right back over the fence to the PA cops, saying it was their jurisdiction! Responsibility, it seems, can be shifted endlessly.

It’s now nearly two weeks since Aaron’s bag disappeared into the maze of the New York area’s vast transit system. I ride uneasily when I’m aboard a bus or train these days, because, as Aaron’s experience shows, it’s disturbingly easy to carry out a terrorist operation, even in today’s hyper-vigilant “see something, say something” environment. What in the hot-pink, buck-passing, unattended-bag Hell is going on here? No surveillance video has yet turned up a trace of this missing suitcase, nor has anyone at either the PA or NJ Transit shown any real sense of urgency in handling this case. Meanwhile, those irreplaceable creations are still missing. Are your bags guaranteed to arrive at your destination with you if you let them out of your sight? Can a terrorist take advantage of the gaps in security to perpetrate another 9/11? Can anyone remove your property at any point along a bus route? These questions deserve answers from those we entrust to get us from Point A to Point B in one piece. So far, none have been forthcoming, and that’s a truly frightening thing to contemplate.