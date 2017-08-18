One World Trade Center's Spire Glows In Colors Of The Spanish Flag

The spire at the top of One World Trade Center in New York City glowed red and yellow on Thursday night in a show of solidarity with Spain, a country reeling from deadly terrorist attacks that killed 13 people and injured more than 100.

The colors, which represent those of the Spanish flag, stood high above the city skyline, honoring the victims in Spain in a space dedicated to the memory of 9/11, when terrorism struck home in the U.S.

Violence erupted in Barcelona on Thursday when a driver deliberately rammed a van into a large group of pedestrians at a popular tourist spot, killing more than a dozen in its path. Hours later, five suspected terrorists in an Audi A3 drove onto a sidewalk near a resort in the coastal town of Cambrils, about 75 miles away, injuring six people and one police officer.

“On behalf of all New Yorkers, my heart goes out to the victims of the apparent terrorist attack in Barcelona and their loved ones,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted after the first attack was carried out Thursday.

“Tonight, we lit the spire of @OneWTC red and yellow in solidarity with the people of Spain,” he added later.

