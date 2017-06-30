GREEN
Stunning Time Lapse Video Captures A Year In The Life Of A Very Busy Tree

It's the most happening place in the forest.

This tree might have a better social life than you.

A new time lapse video posted online by Italy’s Parco Nazionale d’Abruzzo Lazio e Molise shows a full year in the life of a beech tree as its visited by a variety of forest creatures.

There are trees where to lay your eggs or where to find a safe cover; trees on which to look for food or, simply, to scratch your back and thus leave behind a trace of your passage,” the park wrote in the description. 

The video above, from the park’s Facebook page, has music added. A second version posted on YouTube has only natural sound.

