Stunning Time Lapse Video Captures A Year In The Life Of A Very Busy Tree

This tree might have a better social life than you.

A new time lapse video posted online by Italy’s Parco Nazionale d’Abruzzo Lazio e Molise shows a full year in the life of a beech tree as its visited by a variety of forest creatures.

“There are trees where to lay your eggs or where to find a safe cover; trees on which to look for food or, simply, to scratch your back and thus leave behind a trace of your passage,” the park wrote in the description.