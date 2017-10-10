OneWorldOnePrayer: An Open Letter to the Global Faith Community on Prayer, Violence & Peace

Dear Global Faith Community,

I've pastored in some of the most challenging areas of Chicago. Like yourself I've eulogized the innocent and the misguided. None of us are exempt from humanity’s pain for even in the best of times, how often would another act of violence in Chicago and beyond beg the questions, "Is There No Balm In Gilead? Is There No Physician There?"

In the wake of seemingly endless violence and mindless mayhem I'm asking the worldwide faith community to cover our planet in prayer. One Prayer. A prayer for the violent and the conditions that nurture violence. We must pray the Vision of Peace because where there is no vision our people will continue to perish.

I realize that you already labor in spirit and body to make a difference everyday but I'm writing you because it is my hope that the believing communities on every continent will come together - in prayer congruent with each community's tradition - as One by the end of 2017. I believe the practice and power of focused unified prayer will raise the consciousness of believers/unbelievers, move mountains and save lives.

We must meet the force of violence with the force of prayer. Prayer has the power to open minds and center our interface with reality. I know we're all busy and spread out far and wide but Prayer is the greatest wireless connection there is.

Prayer is a discipline that all of our traditions respect, acknowledge and practice. A scripture from my tradition:

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. Now mine eyes shall be open, and mine ears attent unto the prayer that is made in this place.” 2 Chronicles 7:14-15

Friends that we don’t have enough prayer is evidenced by the fact that our world toils in fear, doubt and uncertainty. We must practice the prayer of faith, focus and follow-through.

Please share this letter with your peers and colleagues. DM me on twitter. I want to hear from you. Your input is crucial. This is doable. As we come together the word will spread as we pray, plan and run with the vision of peace.

Remember the Prayer of Faith Negotiates the Impossible, Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston twitter: @gslivingston