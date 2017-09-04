Online Flower Delivery Services You Should Know About

Mmm…flowers. I love them. But what I love even more is sending a beautiful bouquet to someone else to brighten their day (ok, I can’t lie. Receiving them is pretty high on my list, too). But sending flowers can be risky business. Few things are as frustrating, and embarrassing, as spending a bunch of money sending someone flowers that eventually show up lacking some serious luster.

But, thanks to the internet, now we’ve got options. A new wave of online florists have made ordering your fresh fleurs fast, easy and much more transparent. With online reviews, social media, and the ease of sharing pics online, florists have to be a lot more accountable for what they send out. That’s good for us because it means we have a better chance of sending blooms that won’t bomb.

But, not all are created equal. Here are a few that have been rated among the best in delivering unique, beautiful arrangements that arrive looking just as perky as their website pics.

H. Bloom

H. Bloom specializes in creating custom, luxury floral and plant arrangements for both the home and workspaces, and they deliver in more than 30 cities across the U.S. They're most well-known for their elegant designs featuring hand-crafted, unique arrangements.

One big perk with H. Bloom is that if you go with their subscription service, you get you own, personal design consultant to work with one-on-one. This allows you to completely customize your arrangements under the guidance of their professional advice. This makes them a perfect choice for homeowners and businesses who want to receive arrangements on a regular basis.

BloomThat

BloomThat is a better way to go if you want to send someone flowers for their birthday or some other special occasion. They specialize in bright, cheerful bouquets and petite succulent designs, and several arrangements come with fun add-ons like artisanal chocolates or buttery caramels.

BloomThat delivers nationwide, and offers same-day delivery in LA, San Francisco and NYC. One great feature on the BloomThat website is when you enter your delivery address, it will automatically show you all available arrangements and delivery times.

The Bouqs Co.

I’ve actually ordered from The Bouqs so I know from personal experience how great their flowers are. They specialize in Farm-to-Table arrangements created from the very freshest, organic flowers. All are cut and sent directly the day that you order, so they are guaranteed to get there looking garden-fresh.

The Bouqs delivers nationwide in all 50 states. One of the features I love about them is their 100% happiness guarantee you can evoke if there's any issue with the flowers or the delivery process.