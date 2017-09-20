OOH LA LA LA: Robert Berman Standard Time

For Robert Berman, the Getty's Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA is a personal and professional pleasure, so deep in his wheelhouse it’s almost redundant. His affiliated gallery offering, PST LA/LA/LA, is not only a lively and engaging iteration of the PST idea, but at the same time, it is also a celebration of what has been a programmatic pillar of his career as a gallerist. These are artists he’s been showing, voices and movements he’s been championing, since he started all this in the 1970’s. But never one to miss a grand occasion, Berman really has pulled out all the proverbial stops this time. Behold the operatic glory of the salon-style LA/LA/LA survey, which, with the exception of the compelling Martin Ramirez capsule, will go on to form the basis of the next Santa Monica Auctions event, happening in November.