Open Enrollment: What You Should Know about Accident Insurance

Accidents can occur during any activity — riding a bike, playing sports or even just doing things around the house. Treatment for an accidental injury may involve x-rays, physical therapy, surgeries, hospital stays, ambulance transportation and more. Even if you have a comprehensive medical plan, you may still have extra expenses to pay, like plan deductibles, copays for doctor visits, extra costs for out-of-network care and for things like braces or crutches. These costs can add up quickly.

What if there was a way to cover these extra expenses for you and your family? As you begin to think about the benefits you and your family need ahead of open enrollment this year, here are three things you should know about accident insurance.

1. If you have a child, accident insurance may make sense for you.

More than 775,000 children, ages 14 and younger, are treated in hospital emergency rooms for sports-related injuries like falls, overexertion and collisions each year. If you have active kids, whether in the backyard or on the playing field, accident insurance can give you confidence that if an injury were to occur, you can focus on getting your child well, as opposed to thinking about the financial strain of the accident.

2. Accident insurance covers more than just injuries.

While most people associate accident insurance with “all-things-injury-related,” like fractures, dislocations, concussions or ruptured discs, it actually covers much more. Medical services and treatments such as emergency care, therapy services, medical testing and certain types of surgeries are also covered, as well as hospitalization after an accident.

And though it’s difficult to think about, accident insurance can also help protect your family if you are killed or severely injured in an accident. This can include losing a limb, paralysis or blindness. This benefit can make a big financial impact if a terrible accident were to occur.

3. It pays a lump sum directly to you.

Like hospital indemnity insurance, accident insurance pays a lump sum directly to you, allowing you to use your payment as you see fit, whether that means covering unexpected medical bills or your family’s household expenses during this stressful and unexpected time.