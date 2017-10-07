Open Heart Surgery Could Be a Thing of the Past for Many

It’s hard to imagine a world in which open-heart surgery is a thing of the past, but that’s the reality that may be just around the corner. An innovative new method of stenting bifurcation lesions is in the testing phase and it has the potential to eliminate the need for complex procedures. Within the next 5 years patients with life threatening cardiac issues may be able to have the problem corrected with day surgery and return to work the next day.

The procedure is called ABS and it’s being developed by Advanced Bifurcation Systems with cofounders Henry Bourang and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mehran J Khorsandi overseeing the project. Dr. Korsandi will be demonstrating the company’s ground-breaking system at the annual Bifurcation Club Meeting, which they’re also sponsoring. This year’s meeting is in Porto, Portugal and it’s an opportunity for Advanced Bifurcation Systems to demonstrate the merits of their procedure to some of the world’s leading thought leaders in the field of cardiac intervention.

How the Procedure Works

The procedure is surprisingly simple, but potentially very effective. Current methods are tricky because the stents have to be placed separately when stenting branch arteries. The ABS system uses a dual catheter system that would allow the surgeon to move both stents into position at the same time. They are also self-aligning so that the gaps and overlaps, which are a common problem today, could become something that just doesn’t happen anymore.

Today interventional cardiac surgeons have to be specially trained to work on bifurcation legions because of their complex nature. With the ABS procedure, more surgeons could be able to operate on patients with these symptoms, reducing current wait times. The procedure is also much less time consuming for the surgeon so they would have the potential to treat more patients in less time as well.

A Major Improvement

Current methods are not just time consuming and complex, they’re also prone to failure. Even well-trained specialists commonly leave overlaps and gaps between the stents in the mother and daughter vessels. This can lead to complications and in up to 18% of cases, patients find themselves back on the operating system because a stent has failed. It’s frustrating for both the surgeons and the patient.

The ABS system is fully modular and can place stents in branch arteries with great precision. If stents in both vessels aren’t aligned properly it can lead to uneven blood flow, which can cause the stents to fail. The ABS system ensures precise stent placement and could reduce the need for patients to return to the operating table significantly.

The Benefit for Cardiac Patients

The potential benefits for cardiac patients are numerous. This procedure would be a day surgery. In most cases, they wouldn’t even have to spend one night in hospital and they could return to work the next day.

In contrast, current methods for operating on bifurcation lesions usually require an extended hospital stay and several months of recovery. This causes a major disruption to a patient’s life and has potential mental tolls as well. Instead of spending time lying on the couch, they could be out performing normal every day activities and getting some much-needed exercise.

Cost Savings

It isn’t just the patient that could benefit from the ABS method. It would also reduce the strain on the medical system. CEO Charles Laverty points out that some open-heart surgery can costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. That’s a major drain on resources.

In cases where the ABS system would allow stenting in place of surgery, the cost could be reduced to pennies on the dollar. Multiply that across lots of patients and that could be a significant reduction in costs for the medical system and those saving can be used to improve treatment in other areas. Medical costs are a major drain on the budgets of all countries and reducing costs without reducing the quality of care is a common problem most systems deal with.

Reducing the Need for Hospital Stays

The other area where this breakthrough stenting system can help reduce the burden on the medical systems is by reducing the need for hospital stays. Replacing open-heart surgery with day surgery means that hospital bed can be freed up for another patient that really needs it. Every time a patient has to stay overnight in a hospital there are considerable costs involved as well. Fewer overnight hospital stays means more money in the budget for other things.

Fewer Failures

Considerable costs for the medical system are incurred every time a patient has to return for a second procedure because their stent has failed. Because the ABS system is self-aligning, this happens less frequently, reducing the need for repeat procedures and saving money as well. With the typical surgery, costing thousands of dollars the savings could be considerable.

A Positive Outlook