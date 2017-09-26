Open Letter to Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un

As I got ready this morning, my 2-year-old son babbling happily in the background, I prayed. I prayed that God would place peace in your hearts. And that you would allow that peace to guide you.

I’ve watched as you’ve traded insults, goading each other into escalating an already tense situation. Giant destructive toys at your disposal with catastrophic loss a breath away. Using fear as your primary weapon.

The reality of the situation won’t ever truly touch either of you. You can accelerate the pace of wretched outcomes because you are protected. But for the people of North Korea, Hawaii, California, Japan, South Korea, there is no such guarantee of safety.

You won’t be the ones who stand, shocked, as your skin hangs from your bones just outside the nuclear blast radius. You won’t be the ones who watch in horrifying slow motion as your loved ones explode apart under the impact of a missile. You won’t be the ones unable to release the tears of agony as radiation slowly separates your soul from your body. You won’t be the child who stops speaking after the trauma of a collapsed building takes his mother away.

Once you ignite that future there is no turning back. You will wake up to the red dawn of souls crying in inconsolable despair. Perhaps you will turn your head away from the reports your officials attempt to share, but it will rest on your soul, like a metastasizing cancer.

Strength comes in many forms. It can come from violence. That’s the one that gets people cheering in public and trembling in private. But strength is also found in the willingness to think differently about an old problem. It’s found in the wisdom to change course and spare lives. Strength is allowing the angels of your better nature to prevail.

There are men who have faced similar peril and instead walked the path of restraint. President John F. Kennedy and Soviet Union Leader Nikita Khrushchev avoided nuclear war in 1962 because they both recognized the devastation it would unleash. Kennedy said in June 1963, “For in the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children’s future. And we are all mortal.”