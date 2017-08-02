Open Letter To Mrs. Trump’s Little Boy Named Donnie

You screwed up. Your list of screw-ups is long and well-known. Only developmentally challenged 4-year-olds and scared, financially impotent, white men support you. We won’t rehash all the dumb mistakes you’ve made.

I’ve never supported you. I thought your campaign was a disaster from the moment you glided down the brass escalator and dumped on Mexicans.

I’m not Mexican. I’m not Muslim. I’m not a female. I’m a white guy, a Vietnam veteran and I’ve served my country. You are not serving the nation. You are destroying America the same way it was built — one brick at a time.

Now, you’ve affected my family. Your latest fubarb (be resourceful and look it up Donnie) is your push to reduce legal immigrants.

My wife is Argentine. Her English is better than my Spanish, but compared to a native speaker, it’s non-existent. According to the bill you are supporting, she doesn’t qualify to immigrate to America. We’re in our sixties, so what kind of “meaningful” work would she be expected to find if we moved back?

If you successfully push this crap-of-a-bill through, we won’t be able to move back to the USA. With you in The White House, that may not be such a bad thing. But maybe I’m worried over nothing. When I review the legislation you’ve gotten passed so far, well, you know.

Your hotels here in South America are hurting. The ones in Brazil have had your name pulled from the building and you know you’ve really hit bottom when the Brazilians don’t want anything to do with you. On top of that, your property here in Buenos Aires isn’t doing so hot either. I saw your partners, the YY Development Group, in center city the other day and they were ragging on you. Like I said, I don’t speak Spanish, but they were tossing around the word ‘cerdo’ a lot — an awful lot. I guess cerdo isn’t a good term.

Well, Donnie, I’m aware of your infamously short attention span so I’ll wrap this up. By the way, Ale and I are coming to America to visit in October and we’ve got a few days set aside to show her the sights in Washington. Who knows. If we’re lucky we’ll see a moving truck at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.