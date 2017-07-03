Open Letter to President Trump on His Twitter Use and the First Seven Months

___

LEADERSHIP MAXIM: “A leader is one who knows the way, shows the way, and goes the way.” - Author John C. Maxwell.

I want Americans across this great land to be proud of you as our president. It requires that you as president do things worthy of pride. It also requires a substantial amount of inner pride in our country's potential - which is a responsibility that all Americans share with you as well.

I want to be honest - I think you as president have a lot of potential that is fully available to you. You promised to unify, which is a start, but in your actions you are not doing enough of that so far. I humbly ask that you return to a place of inner reflection on how to be a president.

I don't think anyone would argue that you, Mr. President, are using Twitter without decorum, self-control, and common sense. Instead your use of Twitter tends to be:

wanton

hateful

foolish

immature

unhelpful

short-sighted

meanspiritied

promoting hate

showing woundedness

a terrible model for Americans

I’m being honest with you just like I hope you have advisers who are this honest. Remember, an honest dialogue nurtures lasting change from within.

Regarding Twitter, I think that you carry on rancorous debates that are unbecoming of a president - and we as Americans are simply forced to tolerate this. No one is forcing you to engage this way on Twitter, Mr. President. Your Twitter use is yours and yours alone.

Seven months is enough time to accomplish initial promises and begin making new pledges of unity, strategy, and of leadership. The mire of Twitter is not your friend. Leave it alone. Stop using it for negative goals because they will not help you achieve any positive goals.

Yes, Mr. President, it is wasteful that you are using Twitter to say the same old things day, after day, after day. In the time that you complain about the media, they report excellently about your bizarre Twitter habits. In the time that you make judgments against people, they rise up as proud Americans and defend their honor.

Yes, Mr. President, honor is what this is about. We as a country are honored you are our President because we love the model Freedom provides, but you must change these opening habits of your first seven months so you can make your impact great. It is not possible to carry on, and on, and on, in Twitter saying things that promote evil and falsehood while also trying to have favor with world leaders.

No other world leader is acting as you are. Learn from them. Ask other national and world leaders how they think it a wise leader should act.

And consider your strengths. You have solid leadership skills that are waiting to be used for good. Find them out, determine them. Make yourself great again.

Mr. President, it is with sorrow that I pen this, but think there are many Americans who are tired of your rancor on Twitter. If Twitter does not cancel your account (which is possible considering that you are well over the line in violating their Fair Use definition), I humbly ask that you consider giving Twitter a rest.

Americans will sleep better if you stop using Twitter so carelessly. Yes, Americans will be better, will lead better, and will be happier if you make this simple change and focus on what matters most.

Lead the country. Stop leading the Twitter revolution to nowhere. Instead, lead the country.

Respectfully,

Jonathan Doll, PhD

#Just1American