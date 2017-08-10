Open Up! Melanin Every Month with Izzy and Liv's Brown Sugar Box #SellingBlackGirlMagic

Shopify

Subscription services have resurfaced as an even more convenient way to reach customers across several demographics. A business model that requires customers to select a subscription plan where they will receive a box or mailer of several items; you can pretty much get a subscription that fits all parts of your life.

Subscription boxes like Curlbox and Cocotique have a tight grasp on black women’s hair care and beauty but Izzy & Liv’s Brown Sugar Box is a strong newcomer taking subscription boxes for the black women to the next level.

A post shared by LaVelle (@themiddlesistah) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

Izzy & Liv is an online boutique founded almost three years ago by Nicole Brown. The side hustle that started out selling graphic tees has now grown to mugs, home and lifestyle designs. Brown started the company after researching for more products that suited the black woman experience.

“One of my missions with Izzy & Liv is to celebrate the culture, confidence and soul of black women. We understand that there is no one-size-fits all version of the black experience and we carefully curated our selection to tailor to black women of all shapes, sizes, shades, and walks of life.”

A post shared by Black Women in STEAM ATL (@bwisteam_atl) on Aug 9, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

After Izzy & Liv became a retail staple for the black community, (insert name) recognized an opportunity for expansion as she grew to love the subscription boxes for herself. She expanded the Izzy & Liv brand with a subscription box service FUBU approach – designing and shipping the black woman’s experience to mailboxes everywhere. In the box customers will find displays of black culture on the t-shirt, bag, or pin. These contents are reminders that we matter and have access to many things despite what is shown or told to us.

“Too often in mainstream spaces, black women are overlooked, underrepresented, and an afterthought. BSB is authentic in that it was created by and is curated by black women, for black women. Every item is selected to either evoke some sense of confidence or pride, or to celebrate the things in life that helped shape is, or to support and promote other black women showcasing their magic through the businesses they have built.”

Although black women are underrepresented in most industries and media, there is progress on where you will find us and how educated and successful we are becoming. In fact, this generation is exceeding their parents and grandparents. Black women are the leading demographic in education and the fastest growing group of business owners.

Brown suspects that with every box delivery more women are discovering their magic and spreading it all over. “Just looking around and seeing black women everyday; pushing though life and doing it for themselves. They are often nameless to me but despite that I feel an instant sense of connection and pride. These are my sisters.”

Create Her Stock

As for her own magic, she is taking it day by day. “I feel like I find another piece of my magic everyday as I navigate life. I find it when I express myself creatively, while embracing my flaws, or when using my voice to stand up for us. I even discover it when watching movies like The Color Purple, listening to 90’s music, or even through the hilarity that is Black Twitter. I find it in photos or illustrations of beautiful black women or as I read a story about us making moves or being rewarded for our hard work. ”

The work that Izzy & Liv’s team puts in the creation, design, and presentation of the Brown Sugar box says a lot about their care for black women as it is becoming a best seller on the site. They pour the ideals of the online shop – culture, confidence, and soul, into the box itself.

Izzy and Liv

The Brown Sugar box not only serves black women in their lifestyle needs and wants, but its’ proven to be a bit of a statement advocating for self care and fempowerment. Black women fight with confidence and self-love because of what the media and society has pressed into our communities over several decades. The Brown Sugar box seeks to dismiss that with every shipment. With the many posts we attach the hashtag #BlackGirlMagic to, it’s a subtle connection that we understand, know, and love each other in all we do even when we are not admired enough.

“Black women are not celebrated enough and neither is Black culture. To me, the Brown Sugar Box is another weapon in the arsenal of the battle we constantly face to be confident, beautiful, appreciated and valued; loving ourselves fully. Black Girl Magic is the love, support and encouragement we give to one another even without knowing each other, because we actually do know each other. It is the unspoken bond and connection we often have with one another. It is the strength to surpass and exceed the limited expectations assigned to us by simply being ourselves!”

Brown is focused on prompting her subscribers to know they are worth it and they can do anything. Izzy & Liv has been the catalyst for these affirmations but the Brown Sugar box is meant to prompt black women to want something more because they can do more. We are simply magical beings.

“Black girl magic is like an exclusive club you are born into. Black women have the ability to rise even when we have the weight of the world on our shoulders. We lift up those around us all while lifting ourselves up unassisted. It’s when you discover your purpose that being your authentic, unapologetic self becomes easy. That is what’s magical.”