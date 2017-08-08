Operation Red Cloud: The Success of An Intelligence-Based Approach to Wildlife Crime

Just weeks ago, the Elephant Action League (EAL) released a groundbreaking new investigative report, Grinding Rhino, the first intelligence-gathering operation and undercover investigation trafficking in China in decades. This 11-month operation called Operation Red Cloud, was designed to expose and map networks, players and the means by which rhino horn is trafficked through Vietnam and into and through China. Our work uncovered in detail the pervasive rhino horn trade in China and Vietnam – from elderly Vietnamese women walking over the border with contraband on their backs, to the Chinese navy delivering contraband to a rhino horn dealer, to vendors selling rhino horn via the WeChat app.

EAL began Operation Red Cloud in August 2016 with the understanding that this investigation was a major step forward in proving the value of new and innovative strategies to combat trafficking. As with other international threats, such as terrorism, drug trafficking or organized crime, an intelligence-driven ethos must be at the center of any effort to combat wildlife crime. Such an intelligence-led approach to conservation, coupled with a genuine and concrete collaboration with trusted law enforcement agencies, is invaluable. Simply put, it is how we deliver results.

Since 2007, poaching of rhino horn in Africa has skyrocketed by 8000%, and during that surge, Vietnam has only grown as a central a transit country for contraband, including wildlife products and illegal timber. With the ease of proximity and the growing size and wealth of Chinese consumers, finding rhino products in China is easy, now the largest illegal market in the world for rhino horn.

With all those forces at play, wildlife crime may seem like an insurmountable problem. Indeed, without an intelligence component, it is. Wildlife crime, including illegal logging, and fishing, is the world’s fourth-largest criminal enterprise, with estimated revenues between $91 and $258 billion, according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and INTERPOL. The complicated web of networks that enable such crime must be unraveled, and classic anti-poaching and demand-reduction approaches simply are not enough.

The solution is to lean in on information-gathering activities, intelligence-production, and undercover operations which are exceedingly cost-effective methods of tackling environmental crimes. HUMINT (HUMan INTelligence) and other intelligence-gathering activities, if used to supplement a long-term strategic vision, can also help reduce the “militarization of conservation,” the violence that surrounds environmental crimes, with its high human toll.

For that reason, during Operation Red Cloud, we conducted off-site research and intelligence analysis, and executed multiple field missions to China and Vietnam. Our intelligence led us to target provinces along the southern border of China, such as Guangxi, Guangdong, and Yunnan — as well as Henan, Fujian, Beijing, and a few key locations in Vietnam.

Leveraging the experience and expertise of EAL’s investigative team, and a regional network of informants, advisors, and skilled investigative assets, Operation Red Cloud produced actionable data on the rhino horn supply chain.

For governments, the development of such information-gathering infrastructure is not a priority, but it is critical to infiltrating and mapping such networks as we did during Operation Red Cloud and other operations before it. For classic NGOs, it is too difficult to conduct undercover operations, in particular because of the risks associated with intelligence and investigations. Many calculate the risk being thrown out of their host countries is simply not worth it. And at their intersection, governments and NGOs frequently butt heads over these projects.

EAL maintains its independence, a critical feature of our operation, by declining to partner with governments in long-term joint programs. By not maintaining office or staff (permanently) in target countries, we are able to avoid the web of influence that can fundamentally undermine the mission of collecting intelligence on wildlife crime. Our team members and collaborators come from U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies, including the FBI and military intelligence. Ultimately, our staff is second to none in capacity to deliver and beholden to no one.

To be clear: collaboration with select national and international law enforcement agencies is critical. We share confidential information that can help local authorities investigate, arrest and prosecute individuals and organizations involved in wildlife crime. This, while EAL strives for independence during our intelligence-gathering activities, we also play a critical role in helping government agencies do their work by sharing information.

For example, as part of Operation Red Cloud, we shared detailed data in a Confidential Intelligence Brief (CIB) that has been prepared and submitted to law enforcement authorities in China, Vietnam, and applicable U.S. and international agencies. The CIB contains the names of key players, a broader mapping of network associates and enablers, the complete modus operandi of traffickers and traders, and concrete evidence of illegal activity uncovered during the investigation, as well as hundreds of photos and hours of relevant undercover footage.

The final product for Operation Red Cloud is approximately 200 pages long, with detailed data on 55 Persons of Interest (POIs) directly or indirectly involved in the rhino horn trade in China and Vietnam. We expect action from CIB recipients, and hope that law enforcement agencies will use the information to investigate on their own, and arrest and prosecute the individuals behind the illegal trade of rhino horn that is fueling the massacre in Africa.