Operation Sophia Extended – Reason To Celebrate?

“I'm particularly proud to announce that the mandate of Operation Sophia has been unanimously renewed”, said the EU High Representative Federica Mogherini. The primary aim of Operation Sophia, officially known as the European Union Naval Force Mediterranean (EUNAVFOR Med), is to disrupt the business model of migrant smugglers and human traffickers in the Southern Central Mediterranean. The council also amended the operation's mandate to set up a mechanism monitoring the training of the Libyan Coastguard, conduct new surveillance activities and gather information on illegal trafficking of oil exports from Libya. It is further supposed to enhance the possibilities for sharing information on human trafficking with member states' law enforcement agencies, FRONTEX and EUROPOL.

The extension of the mandate is celebrated as a sign of European solidarity and unity in dealing with the renewed increase in the number of people attempting to make the dangerous crossing. But what impact will the operation have and is it really a reason to celebrate?

The negotiations had been overshadowed by criticism suggesting that the operation encourages migrants to attempt the dangerous journey to Europe by the Mediterranean Sea in hope they would be picked up by EU vessels, and brought to Italian shores. As a result, the Austrian foreign minister Sebastian Kurz even suggested to shut down the Mediterranean route completely. Assuming that the presence of rescue boats close to the Libyan coast serves as a “magnet” not only disregards the complex causes and motivations of migration, but the so-called “pull hypothesis” has also proven to be wrong according to a recent study by Elias Steinhilper and Rob Gruijters. The research compares the number of arrivals in relation to phases of high and low Search and Rescue activity on the Central Mediterranean route between 2013 and 2016 and the findings strongly suggest that Search and Rescue operations in this area have little or no effect on the number of arrivals, but significantly reduce mortality risks. Operation Sophia may thus contribute to reducing the number of deaths.