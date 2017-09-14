"Opiate Addiction": Book Review

Book Synopsis

Opiate addiction has reached epidemic proportions in the United States, and the problem shows no signs of slowing. Overcoming addiction is tough and, with opiates, many find it nearly impossible. Overdose deaths from prescription painkillers have more than quadrupled over the last fifteen years, and this is just a fraction of the problem. In fact, with prescription opiate addiction now shown to be a gateway drug to heroin, the issue is only getting worse. In 2013 alone, nearly 170,000 people in this country tried heroin for the first time, a drug that can be deadly from its first use. Drug overdoses are claiming the lives of 120 people daily in this country, 80 each day from opiates.

If you or someone you love is addicted to opiates, Opiate Addiction , now in its 5th Edition, offers a powerful message balanced with both useful information and hope for a way out from its stifling grip. There is no doubt that addiction is a cunning and cruel disease that robs its victims of nearly everything. Those suffering from opiate addiction are often baffled by its effects on their lives and the devastation that can be wrought in such a short period of time. Loved ones feel helpless and hopeless as they are forced to stand by and watch as someone they care about erodes before their eyes.

Are you looking to move beyond addiction? With a clear approach to providing hard facts and drawing on her own history of opiate addiction and recovery, author Taite Adams is able to give the opiate addict or their loved ones answers to many questions, allay a lot of fears, and provide a clear direction for a way out. Some of the areas that are addressed in detail are:

The Opiate Addiction Epidemic

What are Opiates and How They Work

Pain Pills and Painkiller Addiction

Prescription Drug Abuse and Chronic Pain

Heroin Addiction

Opiate Maintenance Drugs and Substitution Therapy

Opiate Addiction as a Disease

A Way Out for the Opiate Addict

Managing Opiate Detox

Going to Treatment for Opiate Addiction

and Much More

Whether just coming to terms with the idea that there is a "problem", looking for opiate detox help, or considering going to treatment, opiate and heroin addiction help is available in many forms and Opiate Addiction is an invaluable tool to get your questions answered about overcoming addiction and help you move one step closer to freedom and to a better way of life. 5th Edition Released March 5, 2017.

My Opinion

Reading through this gave me chills, as I had a relative who suffered from a Morphine addiction, I wish this was available while he was still alive. I’m giving this a 5 out of 5 for a brilliant portrayal of a serious disease that affects hundred of thousands of people.

Reviews from Amazon

As someone who recently underwent some serious health problems, for the longest time all I was prescribed was opiate based medication. It was small doses at first but then I found that the lower level medications had stopped working and I had to keep taking the more "heavy hitters" so to speak. My biggest concern was that I was going to become addicted, and this was definitely something that I did not want. Fortunately after my procedure, I slowly weened myself off of them and I am so thankful I did. For someone, who at times, was eating the pills as though they were candy, I was thankful and relieved to be done with them. While I can't say that I was addicted, I definitely could see the signs of problem fast brewing. I found this book to be highly informative, and while I did know about painkiller abuse, this opened my mind a bit more, and showed me that there were so many other drugs out there that one could be addicted to. The author gives highly educated and detailed information about these drugs, their make-ups, and the curses of being addicted. The author sites personal examples, which really helps the reader take a better look at themselves, and the individuals around them. It also goes into great detail about the recovery process and how, unfortunately, one must hit bottom, before they can be on top again. Overall, I felt that this was an excellent book, and it made me think, am I overlooking someone I know who might have an addiction? Top notch. 5 Stars. ~ Ashton (Verified Purchase)

About the Author

Taite Adams grew up everywhere. The only child of an Air Force navigator and school teacher, moving around became second nature by grade school. By age 20, she was an alcoholic, drug addict and self-proclaimed egomaniac. Pain is a great motivator, as is jail, and she eventually got sober has found peace and joy in this life beyond measure.

At the age of 42, Taite published her first book titled "Kickstart Your Recovery". Now permanently Free on Amazon, the book answers many of the questions that she herself had but was afraid to ask before giving up the fight with addiction and entering recovery over a decade prior. Since, she has published four other recovery books, including her bestselling book on Opiate Addiction, and has moved into the broader spirituality and self-help genres.