Opioids: A different kind of epidemic

For most Americans the word epidemic conjures images of polio, AIDS or Ebola, diseases spreading unpredictably from person to person. The word easily evokes intense fear, even panic. However the current opioid epidemic has failed to stoke the same anxiety. Why the difference?

For older Americans the polio epidemic, prominent in the 1950s, is a prima facei example of an epidemic. Polio felt random, widespread and without evident cause. Children, on crutches or in an “iron lung,” permeated the media. Parents limited their children’s swimming and other group activities, terrified that the national scourge would affect their household. Opioids offer no such hold on the national mind.

Opioid abuse and overdose doesn’t happen randomly. Most Americans rightly believe that the behavior of the addicted is critical and many feel that the victim’s judgment is morally wrong, if not illegal. Unlike the opioid addicted, no victim of polio or their family, felt shame over their tragedy, only sadness.

Yet the word epidemic appears appropriate to opioids. Last year, drug overdose deaths likely exceeded 59,000, nearly two-thirds of which were linked to opioids like Percocet, OxyContin, heroin, and fentanyl. Estimates suggest over 500,000 will die from opioid abuse over the next decade—dwarfing the 3,145 deaths from polio at its peak in 1952. In fact, drug overdoses will kill more Americans than gun homicides and car crashes combined.

To understand why Americans, in general, are not panicked, consider where the epidemic occurs and to whom it affects. Five States, New Hampshire, Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, and Rhode Island, lead the list, all areas tragically hit by the great recession. Unlike, most epidemics of the past, opioid overdose is intimately tied to social issues and people’s behaviors. Most Americans, unaffected by unemployment and poverty, feel safe.

Moreover the afflicted come largely from a particular pool, those suffering from chronic pain and mental illness. According to a 2011 report from the Institute of Medicine, about 100 million adults suffer from chronic pain. Under pressure from drug companies and pain patient advocates, doctors resort to opioids as a common line of treatment.

While chronic pain is initially a medical problem, it can quickly degenerate into a complex interaction between physical, psychological and behavioral components. Addiction is a common outcome. Since chronic pain, by definition, is neither resolved by time or medical intervention, many patients become depressed, inactive and without purpose, a petri dish for drug dependency.

A second pool vulnerable to opioid abuse is the mentally ill. According to a recent study, published in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine, 51 percents of pain killer prescriptions are distributed to those who have also been diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

Both chronic pain and mental health issues are extremely challenging for family physicians in that neither have a simple medical solutions. When the waiting room is full and the patient is pushing for quick relief, opioid prescriptions give the patient and doctor a feeling that something has been done. Such actions are particularly likely in impoverished rural America where psychiatrists and chronic pain specialists are a rare commodity.

Opioid dependency is different than most other drug addictions as well. Opioids do not come from drug cartels. Drugs, such as OxyContin, are synthesized in laboratories by pharmaceutical companies and account for almost 94% of U.S. opioids. They come from drug prescriptions that flood our marketplace, outdistancing all other countries in the extreme.

Unlike the polio epidemic of the past, our opioid epidemic is unlikely to be saved by medical heroics, such as Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine. This epidemic is an epidemic of a different kind. It requires a concerted amalgam of forces: medical, legislative and public understanding. Such is the mountain to climb. The sooner we face the challenge the better.