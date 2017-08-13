Opportunity For President Trump To Revisit Our Declaration of Independence

President Lyndon B. Johnson, March 15, 1965, in a Special Joint Session of Congress introduced his proposed Voting Rights Act of 1965 . This followed bloody demonstrations a week earlier in Selma AL as voting rights activists sought to cross the Edmond Pettus bridge there to register Blacks to vote.

He said:

“At times history and fate meet at a single time in a single place to shape a turning point in man's unending search for freedom. So, it was at Lexington and Concord. So, it was a century ago at Appomattox. So, it was last week in Selma, Alabama. There is no Negro problem. There is no southern problem. There is no northern problem. There is only an American problem.”

We thought of this speech by President Johnson as well as words written earlier by Thomas Jefferson, author of our Declaration of Independence, in 1785, as his conscience wrested with the contradiction between the eloquence of our Founding document and his and the other signers’ support for the Institution of slavery at the time of their “Declaration”.

Reflecting on this moral and political dilemma Jefferson wrote:

"God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God? Indeed, I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that his justice cannot sleep forever."

Recent events in Charlottesville came as no surprise to us, and persons similarly familiar with the history of our country

For several years we have speaking, writing, and teaching that there will be no resolution about the issue of race in America unless and until our nation, our government, and people, once and for all, have the courage to publicly facilitate a national dialogue about our earlier institution of slavery. Such a discussion must include, the companion doctrine of white supremacy, and their joint continuing consequential impact upon our political, cultural, educational, financial institutions affecting the lives of descendants of slaveholders and slaves.

We have commended and continue to applaud the leadership example of the University of San Francisco, a Jesuit Institution. Several years ago, USF and its faculty encouraged the inclusion of a new 15-week course in its Curriculum for its College of Arts and Sciences.

This course, captioned “From Slavery To Obama-Renewing The Promise of Reconstruction” was created by us with the participation and support of distinguished USF faculty. USF, then joined with us in configuring the course for online access. We were especially interested and facilitating the possible online participation of historically Black colleges and universities.

Grants from The Moore Charitable Foundation and the Andrew Goodman Foundation enabled USF to make the course available for those HBCU who might be interested, at no access online course to them.

The pièce de résistance was ABBKO Records willingness to license USF’S use of Sam Cooke’s voice, song, and lyrics from his 1964 “CHANGE IS GOONA COME” in the opening Web Title page of the online course. (ABBKO is the same company founded by the legendary Record industry impresario Allen Klein).

The Syllabus for the course says:

“Notwithstanding, the election and reelection of America’s first African-American president of United States, Frank discussions on race relations in America and the historical impact of the institution of slavery upon our current society remain problematical… Through an in-depth examination the long history of white supremacy and the black struggle against it, this course is designed one able honest and critical discussion about race in America. Readings, lectures, and activities will focus on those events and individuals that have decisively shaped and influenced America’s efforts to abolish slavery and addressed its historical consequences and subsequent efforts to create a society based on values of racial equality and social justice”

In a blog piece for the Aspen Ideas Festival this past June we wrote:

“The current diversity of our country obscures the dominant value system and pre-eminent ideology that dominates and determines those political beliefs and temperaments influencing whether and how we can live together in relative peace and prosperity as one nation of 320 million people.

We have always been fascinated by the author David Halberstam’s 1972 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, The Best and The Brightest. He sought to discover and understand why America became involved in the Vietnam War.

“What was it about the men, their attitudes, the country, its institutions and above all the era which had allowed this tragedy to take place?” Halberstam asked. “They had, for all their brilliance and hubris and sense of themselves, been unwilling to look and learn from the past.”

It appears there is collective unwillingness and/or inability of “the best and the brightest” today to acknowledge that the consequential impact of the institution of slavery and its ideology of white supremacy upon subsequent generations of the children of slaves and slave owners constitute the core of the “problem of race” in America today.

What is about the current generation of leaders of foundations, think tanks, businesses, universities, and government institutions that makes them unable to clearly see the consequential historical impact of slavery and its doctrine of white supremacy upon virtually all matters relating to race? Discussions about “race” still reside between “a rock and a hard place”.

Thus, we shouted Hallelujah when we read Professor Michael Eric Dyson, whom we admire and hold in the greatest esteem when he wrote in today’s Sunday New York Times about Charlottesville, VA. He writes:

“The genesis of this weekend’s rally — is fueled by revisionist history. They fancy themselves the victims of the so-called politically correct assault on American democracy, a false narrative that helped propel Mr. Trump to victory. Each feeds on the same demented lies about race and justice that corrupt true democracy and erode real liberty. Together they constitute the repulsive resurgence of a virulent bigotocracy…This bigotocracy overlooks fundamental facts about slavery in this country: that blacks were stolen from their African homeland to toil for no wages in American dirt. When black folk and others point that out, white bigots are aggrieved.” (Michael Eric Dyson, Op Ed, today’s,08/12/2017, NY Times)

Also commenting on events in Charlottesville, VA, Columnist Jennifer Rubin, writes “We’ve now erased the fictions that these monuments are about “Southern heritage.” No, they are giant concrete shrines to white nationalism”

As New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, commented about a similar controversy surrounding the removal of a monument in downtown New Orleans commemorating “heroes” of the Civil War:

“It is self-evident that these men did not fight for the United States of America, they fought against it, … They may have been warriors, but in this cause, they were not patriots. These statues are not just stone and metal. They are not just innocent remembrances of a benign history. These monuments purposefully celebrate a fictional, sanitized Confederacy; ignoring the death, ignoring the enslavement and the terror that it actually stood for.”

Why is President Trump so tongue tied and “out to lunch” on this issue?

Sooner, rather than later, we as nation will have follow the example of Nelson Mandela and the government of South Africa, confronting its ugly past of Apartheid. They created a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” to facilitate public acknowledgment of South Africa’s ugly past of State enforced “white supremacy”and enable a process of national healing.