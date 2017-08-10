It’s a new wrinkle in your shopping list: Oprah is launching a line of prepared foods.

The media icon partnered with Kraft Heinz on a line of four soups and four sides, aptly called “O, That’s Good.” A press release from the brand calls it a “nutritious twist on America’s favorite comfort foods.”

Offerings include mashed potatoes made with cauliflower, pastas with squash and beans and soups in a variety of flavors, including a broccoli cheddar version that uses butternut squash in place of some of the cheese. What a twist!

Kraft Heinz Yum!

Packaged food isn’t the healthiest side option we can think of, but at under $5 a pop, these are at least appealing and approachable. Winfrey explained why, as a person who regularly touts the benefits of eating natural food, she’s releasing a line of packaged goods.

“I love healthy foods and eating from my garden,” she said in a statement. “When Kraft Heinz approached me for a food line, what got my attention is making nutritious comfort foods more accessible to everyone. This product line is real, delicious food with a twist. You’ll feel good about serving it for your family.”

Kraft Heinz The whole line in all its glOry.

However, the nutrition information shows that Oprah’s food is pretty much on par with some of the popular choices on the market, at least in terms of fat and calories. A serving of Bob Evans’ mashed potatoes, for example, contains one more gram of fat and 10 more calories, while a serving of Oprah’s mashed potatoes has more sodium and vitamin C. Her baked potato soup has fewer calories and carbs but more fat and vitamins than Campbell’s Chunky baked potato soup.

One thing her line does promise: no artificial flavors or dyes.

Oprah has also pledged to donate 10 percent of all profits from the line to charities working to eradicate hunger. Leave it to O to make even refrigerated food with purpose.