Oprah, J.K. Rowling and Disney Fired! Why Failure Is The Secret To Success

The creation paradox is that you create and destroy at the very same time. You build and you level, simultaneously. You construct and deconstruct, together.

Think about it—what has been disassembled, ceased or eliminated as you built or created? And conversely, when something might look like a failure—just wait—there is always a creation in there somewhere.

Failure only means you’re learning and moving; you’re in the action; you’re not too afraid to try; you’re one step closer to your big success!

Failure turned out to be an imperative step to success for Oprah Winfrey, Steve Jobs, and Bill Gates. There stories are fairly well known. Yet, check out these fabulous failures that succeeded…

Arianna Huffington, creator of the great Huffington Post was rejected by 36 publishers before her second book landed a publishing deal, albeit this was pre-HuffPost. However, her journey to success was one of persistence even in the face of failure, rejection, and criticism. When the Huffington Post itself was first launched, it was met with negative reviews and cited by critics for poor quality. What did they know! But did Huffington give up right there, tuck her tail between her legs and slink off? Heck no! (Because she didn’t, today millions around the world read and share the fascinating voices and stories within the HuffPost. And, I get to write on the massive platform!)

In 1919, Walt Disney was fired from one of his first jobs as a newspaper animator-cartoonist. The editor said that he, “lacked imagination and had no good ideas.” Imagine, Walt Disney being accused of not being creative enough. That’s like firing the Pope for not being religious enough. Or, criticizing Einstein for not being smart enough.

J.K. Rowling, author of the most successful book series of all time, was let go when she worked as a secretary at Amnesty International in London. She had been caught writing on her work computer about a boy named Harry Potter who was a lovable wizard. Perhaps we need to send her former employer a thank you note. Rowling received a severance pay that allowed her the freedom and security to write full-time. And while it worked out brilliantly, when she was first sacked I bet she felt like a terrible thing had just happened to her.

Even Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, Mona Lisa—the best-known and most visited painting in the world—was at first considered botched by some. After all, the woman wears a funny smirk, she is not particularly beautiful, the scenery in the background is jacked up from side to side and the waterlines don’t even match! (Pray tell, could there be a hidden meaning in the work?)

So, don’t judge success or failure. Don’t panic when change comes or you ‘fail’ at something. Think of the time and space that is being freed up; ponder the lesson; appreciate the new direction that has been defined. Wherever one door closes, another opens. Whenever there is loss, there is gain. And even in destruction, there is creation.

Maybe it is a relationship that ended miserably. Maybe you lost your job. Maybe you feel you have ruined an opportunity.