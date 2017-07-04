Orchids and Laptops in Panama

In a tiny mountain town in Panama, near the Costa Rican border, my wife and I found an orchid grower. He was the son of a refugee from Hitler, who sought escape from Nazism by disappearing into the backwoods of Central America. We had reached the village by taking a flight from Panama City to a regional town, then two buses. The region is known for growing much of the food eaten in the capitol city.

At the farm of the refugee’s son, we sat in a hot room surrounded by orchid plants, many of which were in bloom. The delicacy and flair of the flowers was in sharp contrast to the world of banners, guns, and death camps. Even though Hitler had been dead for more than a generation, the son had stayed in this agricultural village, speaking Spanish, but seeing villagers less than his assistants on the orchid farm.