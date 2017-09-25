Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Announces Reelection Bid

Her election isn’t until 2018, but she’s already got a well-funded Republican challenger vying for her seat.

Oregon state Rep. Knute Buehler got a $500,000 contribution from billionaire Nike founder Phil Knight and has brought in another $500,000 in donations. That amounts to $1 million in the first 30 days of his campaign. Oregon has no campaign finance limits, which opens the door to other large checks pouring into the race.