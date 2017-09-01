OREN PLATFORM – THE Complete Boxed Solution for Online Gaming

According to newzoo’s recent statistics around 2.2 billion people play games every day. With such massive player base comes huge revenue. Around 100 billion dollars was generated by the gaming industry in 2016 alone. It’s not just the video game industry, but sports such as soccer and basketball also generates huge amounts of money. In both cases the players are doing the exact same thing, playing the games they love. Now here is the catch; basketball and soccer athletes get their fair share of revenue, but do the gamers get the same?

Even with all these “great achievements” from the gaming industry, we do see a lot of backlashes on the game developer’s community. Only a handful number of game publishing platforms control and monopolize the whole market. A lot of these platforms don’t allow many countries to open merchant accounts, which means game developers can’t earn any revenues from their games. Google, being one of the world’s top tech giant, controlling almost the whole of the mobile game industry through its Play Store, doesn’t allow 74 countries to open merchant accounts. Platforms such as Steam, Play Station, Apple’s App Store, etc. have even higher restrictions. On top of that, there are always problems such as payout delays, chargebacks, and the most notable of all is the huge cuts on revenues in the name of “revenue sharing model”.

Yes, the gaming world is changing rapidly. According to reports from ESPN, we may even see e-sports in the Olympics 2020. Pro-gamers are slowly getting the recognition they deserve as e-sport athletes. A lot of Ivy League universities now provide full ride scholarships for e-sport athletes which means gamers are no longer seen as a wasted nerds. But, the problem with present time is that way less than 1% of the total player base is represented by these “pro-gamers” and it's the rest of the 99% where the revenue comes from and they don’t receive any monetary benefits at all for all their time, skills, creativity and dedication which makes a game great.

Presenting OREN, a revolutionary new platform bringing gamers, game developers and game publishing platforms under one roof, so that they can evolve in the online gaming industry with the power of block-chain by their side. What differentiates it from other Block-chain based game projects is that it is a universal game platform. It is more like the Ethereum of Block-chain based online game solution where anything can be integrated. OREN was not built with a specific game in mind but rather a platform where any type of games can be built.

OREN Platform

Ready to dive deeper?