Organ Freeman's New Record is as Epic as Their Name

“Think Medeski Martin and Wood but about 20 years younger,” writes ShowTheShow in regards to Organ Freeman​, an organ trio hailing from Los Angeles, CA. Made up of Rob Humphreys (drums), Erik Carlson (guitar) and Trevor Steer (organ/keys), the group is excited to announce their second studio effort, Respect My Art​, which came out on out September 12th. Lead single, "Don't Eat Your Fingers," is now playing on Sirius​ ​XM​ station Jam​ ​On​.

This record leads the band in a new direction, as they meld EDM electronics with traditional organ trio instrumentation, to create something new and unique. “Our goal for this album was to try to create the biggest, most expansive sound we could as a three piece, so instead of writing and arranging with the instrumentation in mind, we decided not to shy away from layering or sounds that wouldn’t normally be considered in an organ trio setting,” remarks Steer of the new release.

For Respect My Art, Organ Freeman ventured outside of the standard drums-keys-guitar lineup of an organ trio and enlisted some heavy hitters to join in on the magic. They invited Theo Katzman​, guitarist of Vulfpeck​, as well as Dave Brandwein​, guitarist of Turkuaz​, alongside bassist Sean Hurley (Vertical Horizon), trumpet player Sean Billings (Jungle Fire), alto saxophonist Woody Mankowski (The Muller’s Wheel) and tenor saxophonist Jesse McGinty ​to fill out some of the tracks, delving deeper into previously uncharted territory for the band.

All songs were written, arranged and produced by Organ Freeman, which was recorded by Chris Sorem at The Nest in Los Angeles, CA. Mixing for Respect My Art is courtesy of Wesley Cole Switzer​—who is responsible for mixing the band's debut self-titled effort—at LA's Milestone Studios​, while Nathan James mastered the record at Vault Mastering ​in Phoenix, AZ. The band once again enlisted Ryan Dilmore​ to create the album artwork.

"It’s a lofty challenge to enter into a long-established genre, like organ funk, and create something truly new. But in their brief time so far, Organ Freeman has definitely done just that." - The Poke Around

If you want to be one of the first to hear their newest creations in person, then you’ve got to attend one of their release shows slated to happen on September 16th at The Mind in Los Angeles and on September 23rd at The Independent in San Francisco.

Tickets and more info is available via the band's website.

Want to see Organ Freeman do their thing? Check out their tour dates and get your booty (and the rest of you) to a show!

9/16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Mint *

9/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent *

9/30 - San Diego, CA - WinstonsOB

10/6 - Las Vegas, NV - The Yard @ Top Golf

10/5 - 10/8 - Joshua Tree, CA - Joshua Tree Music Festival

* notes special Respect My Art album release performance

Purchase the album on i-tunes HERE or stream it right now!

See you on the dance floor!

The magic in me sees the magic in you,

Taraleigh