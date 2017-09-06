Origins of Beneficence: The Empathy and Empowerment of Dr. Shikha Kanotra

Co-author: B.E. Sweeny

Photo Credit: Pulkit Kanotra

It began in New Delhi.

Here, in this sprawling megalopolis, Dr. Shikha Kanotra came into the world on a sweltering July day, the only daughter in a family of six. Her formative years were spent in New Delhi where, along with her family, she shared a house – a modest, four bedroom affair – with her aunt, uncle and grandfather. These cramped quarters were exacerbated on summer nights which, with their attendant heat, required all family members to share the lone bedroom equipped with air conditioning. This luxury, such as it was, often fell victim to rolling blackouts, a ubiquitous scourge in India’s capital city and one that required her mother to manually fan the children as they slept. Such fidelity was abundant in both parents as Shikha’s father – a learned man and an engineer by trade – would provide the greatest source of inspiration in her life; instilling both an unrivaled work ethic as well raising her as an equal to her brothers, a rare gift for a woman raised amongst India’s working class.

Photo Credit: Pulkit Kanotra

A diligent student all her life, another trait that she credits to her father, Shikha matriculated at the prestigious Manipal College of Dental Sciences in 2004. Here Shikha’s life of service would begin in earnest when, in her senior year, she started volunteering at the school’s dental clinic. Recalling one patient in particular – a nineteen year old man with a penchant for cigarettes – she was troubled to find a pre-cancerous lesion inside his mouth. Troubling still was his near-total lack of knowledge of the link between tobacco and cancer. This was a galvanizing moment for Shikha, as she realized the necessity of oral health education and the immediate impact it can have, especially with the young.

Photo Credit: Pulkit Kanotra

Following graduation, she was accepted into the DMD program at Harvard University’s School of Dental Medicine. Arriving in Boston in the fall of 2012, Shikha would enjoy what were, in her own words, “the best years of my life.” And though she was uncertain of what she wanted from her career, she didn’t envision herself “doing a nine-to-five job enclosed in a dental clinic.” Rather, she wanted to make a difference on a global level. This was a fortuitous collision of manner and temperament, for the faculty not only shared this mindset, but provided her with the time and resources to begin this approach to dentistry, one that would center on the various under-served populations of the world.

Ever the proponent of altruism-in-action, Shikha would join the Harvard Asian American Dental Association, a group dedicated to providing oral awareness to minorities. In short order, she was elected Vice President of the organization, and quickly found herself spearheading two initiatives to screen and educate low-income adults and children in the Boston area. Staging one at a local temple and the other at a YMCA chapter, over 350 children and adults were screened for oral health issues and introduced to local clinics, as well as other resources dedicated to providing care for low-income individuals.

Taken together, this is precisely what led to her involvement in Unspoken Smiles Foundation: the chance to offer aid and education as well as inspiration. As the Chair of Global Dental Outreach, she is tasked with writing a curriculum for children from Pre-Kindergarten through High School, with an emphasis on oral health awareness and maintaining proper oral hygiene. She feels that the old adage, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” rings true, which is why preventative care and education form the basic tenets of her work.

Photo Credit: Dear World

But there exists another reason for her commitment to this organization. And that is to identify females in developing countries who are interested in becoming dental hygienists, an exciting prospect for a segment of the population that is routinely marginalized and resigned to a second-class status. For Shikha, this is perhaps her greatest desire: the opportunity to connect with the next generation of women; women of youth and promise who, by virtue of random circumstance, find themselves in cultures where patriarchy still reigns supreme. She recalls her younger self and the unwavering support she felt from her family; how she was taught that hard work can overcome the arbitrary nature of gender and geography and lead to great works around the world.

But as vast as her achievements may be, they can all be traced back to that fateful day in Manipal, where, having found a lesion in that young man’s mouth, Shikha saw a call to action. She views her work since then as building upon that single moment, both in scope and scale, but never losing sight of her desire to be a force of change. And while she knows the road ahead will be fraught with unforeseen challenges, she evokes the words of her father – that singular inspiration – with a smile, stating: “tough times never last, but tough people do.”

Video produced by: www.medabela.com