Orlando PD Markeith Loyd, 41, is wanted for the murder of an Orlando police officer, attempted murder of a sheriff's deputy, and murder of a 24-year-old woman.

Authorities are searching for a Florida man they allege killed an Orlando police officer Monday while on the run for his pregnant ex-girlfriend’s murder.

Markeith Loyd, 41, fatally shot Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, near a Walmart store after the 17-year police veteran approached him around 7 a.m., Orlando police said.

Loyd had been wanted for the December shooting death of 24-year-old Sade Dixon, authorities said.

In response to many inquiries: Sgt Debra Clayton was 42. Hired by OPD in May 1999. She is married and has one son. pic.twitter.com/HtuA8f6slL — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Loyd fired upon Clayton, who was married and had a son, after a brief chase ensued, according to Orlando Police Chief John Mina.

“As soon as she said ‘stop,’ he basically opened fire on her,” Mina said at a press conference Monday.

Doctors pronounced Clayton dead a short time later at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Two additional photos of murder suspect Markeith Loyd. Wanted for murder of Sade Dixon and OPD Master Sgt Clayton. Crimeline reward $60k pic.twitter.com/JSmwJaog1s — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 9, 2017

Police said Loyd fled the scene toward a nearby Pine Hills neighborhood. He allegedly fired upon a responding deputy’s vehicle before carjacking a woman.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed in an automobile crash while responding to the search on a motorcycle. Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was an 11-year veteran of the force, his department said.

That million dollar smile. The consummate professional. That's how we will remember our gentle giant DFC Norm Lewis. RIP. #BigNorm pic.twitter.com/I6BbSSCLeW — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 9, 2017

Mina warned at Monday’s press conference that anyone harboring Loyd would be punished.

“We are using every resource possible to find him and arrest him,” he said. “I can assure you that we will not rest until Markeith Loyd is behind bars.”

Loyd is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder of a sheriff’s deputy, in addition to Dixon’s murder. Authorities were offering a $60,000 reward for information leading to his capture. He is considered armed and dangerous.