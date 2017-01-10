Authorities are searching for a Florida man they allege killed an Orlando police officer Monday while on the run for his pregnant ex-girlfriend’s murder.
Markeith Loyd, 41, fatally shot Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, near a Walmart store after the 17-year police veteran approached him around 7 a.m., Orlando police said.
Loyd had been wanted for the December shooting death of 24-year-old Sade Dixon, authorities said.
Loyd fired upon Clayton, who was married and had a son, after a brief chase ensued, according to Orlando Police Chief John Mina.
“As soon as she said ‘stop,’ he basically opened fire on her,” Mina said at a press conference Monday.
Doctors pronounced Clayton dead a short time later at Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Police said Loyd fled the scene toward a nearby Pine Hills neighborhood. He allegedly fired upon a responding deputy’s vehicle before carjacking a woman.
An Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed in an automobile crash while responding to the search on a motorcycle. Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was an 11-year veteran of the force, his department said.
Mina warned at Monday’s press conference that anyone harboring Loyd would be punished.
“We are using every resource possible to find him and arrest him,” he said. “I can assure you that we will not rest until Markeith Loyd is behind bars.”
Loyd is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder of a sheriff’s deputy, in addition to Dixon’s murder. Authorities were offering a $60,000 reward for information leading to his capture. He is considered armed and dangerous.
