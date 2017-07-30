Ortega, Lamas Finishes Highlight UFC 214 Undercard

Anaheim, Calif. -- Brian Ortega and Ricardo Lamas delivered the action on the UFC 214 prelims.

Competing on one of the biggest fight cards of the year, the featherweights earned a pair of impressive stoppages amid a smattering of decisions. Both finishes came in highlight-reel fashion, with Ortega taking home a Fight of the Night bonus for his bout agaist Renato Moicano.

Making his return to the Octagon after 13 months away from competition, Ortega came from behind to submit ninth-ranked Moicano. The third-round finish was Ortega’s fourth straight.

“It felt good to be back. I’m not going to lie, I felt a little bit nervous. I had a year layoff and I’ve been watching the featherweight rankings change,” offered Ortega, who improves to 12-0. “A lot of people that I’ve fought I can see them, through their eyes, they give out and this guy looked like he was on fire all night. I kept telling myself not to be fooled and that he was more tired than I was. He took me down and I took advantage of it.”

Likely down on the scorecards going into the third round, Ortega went strike for strike with Moicano, who was also undefeated going into the bout. Ortega, who is known primarily for his black belt level Brazilian jiu jitsu, used his footwork and boxing to break Moicano down, bloodying him in the process.

Trading blows for nearly 13 minutes, Ortega and Moicano were relentless in their attack, refusing to conceded anything to the other. However, when Moicano went for a takedown in the third round, Ortega found his opening, smoothly sinking in the guillotine choke, forcing the tapout at the 2:59 mark.

“His heart surprised me. He’s got heart and he’s got a good poker face,” added Ortega. “I don’t know who is going to give me the challenge, that just comes naturally in this game. I don’t care who you are, there comes a point in your career that you must take a defeat. Every fight I come in thinking ‘This is it’ and I fight my heart out to not let it be it. It’s the nature of the sport and it’s a learning experience. All of this is my journey in the mixed martial arts world, as a martial artist and a professional fighter.”

Following Ortega’s victory, Aljamain Sterling bested former bantamweight champion Renan Barao via decision. Minutes later, Lamas put an exclamation point on the prelims.

Fighting fifteenth-ranked Jason Knight, Lamas needed less than a round to finish the bout with strikes, landing nearly every punch he threw. Evading some leg lock and heel hook attempts by Knight, Lamas found his form two minutes in. Lamas was precise and efficient in his boxing, battering Knight with hooks and uppercuts.

Still, Knight refused to quit, keeping the bout on the feet, until Lamas finally forced the action to the ground. Following up with punches on the mat, Lamas earned the victory at 4:34 of the first round. With the victory, Lamas, ranked third, won back-to-back fights for the first time since 2014.

“I wasn’t surprised he didn’t go down sooner. I knew he had heart,” explained Lamas. “I know that kid keeps coming no matter what you throw at him. I had to keep going, I saw it in his eyes that he wasn’t there and I had to stay on him. I approach every fight the same. I don’t get involved emotionally in the fight.”

