Our cities are #NotaTarget

Tomorrow we are celebrating globally World Humanitarian Day.

On 19 August 2003, a terroristic attack hit the United Nations headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, killing 22 people. Among those who lost their lives was Sergio Vieira de Mello, the UN’s top representative in Iraq (there is a very interesting HBO documentary about him, watch it here). Five years later, the General Assembly adopted a resolution designating 19 August as World Humanitarian Day. Every year since then, the Humanitarian Community has organized global campaigns to commemorate this day, advocating for the safety and security of humanitarian workers, and for their survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises.

14 years later, now in 2017, we are witnessing global challenges and serious threats that can severely affect future generations. The latest happenings are not giving an optimistic view of the world.

The frequent episodes of xenophobia, racism, and hatred, from the violence in the United States (Charlottesville, Virginia) to yesterday’s van attack in Spain, terror attack in the heart of the tourist boulevard of Barcelona, attributed to the Islamic State Fighters, are picturing a changing world, where new methods of fear are strategically put into place to scare the Western World, where people enjoy human rights, political and civic freedoms.

The new targets are civilians. By reading the UN Report of the Secretary-General on the protection of civilians in armed conflict (28 November 2005), the document discusses the impact of armed conflict on civilians (id est targeted attacks, forced displacement, sexual violence, forced conscription, indiscriminate killings, mutilation, hunger, disease and loss of livelihoods). Emphasizing the number of forced displacement in times of conflict, 3 million civilians have been newly internally displaced, including refugees who return to their country of origin but remain displaced, unable to return to their home areas, which remain insecure.

Now, the violence is expanding and targeting the developed world, where good political, economic system and stability are steady and running. Not only in armed conflict, but the new geographical violence’s trend is to attack civil society during their leisure and down time, walking touristy areas and relaxing. Unaware, with low defensive barrier and lighthearted, people are taken by surprise, not expecting that tragedies are going to happen.

Violence is increasing and targets can be everywhere.

This year, the theme for World Humanitarian Day, revolves around civilians in conflict are #NotaTarget (you can engage in the campaign by taking a photo of you with the written sign #Notatarget and post it on your social media platforms. To get inspired and learn more about the subject, you can also watch the video of the campaign here and follow the United Nations Agency Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs here). I would encourage you to also think about the civilians in Europe, in the United States, and reflect upon the scary spread of violence on civilians.

We need to collectively act for the well-being and good of people, and firmly trust that positive change can happen if we strongly believe in the cause, unite and work together to spread engagement and commitment towards a safer society for today and tomorrow. If we truly care about the world, let us make it safer and raise awareness. We shall never stop to raise our voices, organize events and campaigns. This way people will not forget. In addition, if we truly Love something, we will never forget, and we will apply our lessons to cascade respect and civic rights, instead of harming others, perpetrating meaningless acts of violence that lead to fear.

We need to collectively rise and prosper.

My hashtag would be instead #ourcities are #NotaTarget

UNOCHA #NotaTarget Campaign 19 August 2017