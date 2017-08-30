Our contempt for expertise (or, How to Be a Dolt in One Easy Step)

I’m sorry to tell you, we must now call a time of death on respect for knowledge, and on appreciation for those who know things.

Those standards have been overwhelmed by keyboard fools, convinced that their “opinion” is as every bit as valid as the expertise of those who’ve spent hours and lifetimes pursuing learning and excellence.

When did we become a society that doesn’t want to learn, to be more knowledgeable? How do we not respect years spent learning a craft or a skill? Why do we see knowledge as suspect, or a way to justify mistakes?

This is the eclipse’s fault.

I fancy myself a photographer. I get some nice shots, sunsets and wildlife. But I’m definitely an amateur. I know this because for decades I edited alongside professional photojournalists. They got the shot, every time.

In hurricanes, after earthquakes. One photog, covering a California wildfire, returned to the newsroom coated in pink fire retardant goo accidentally dumped on him by a helicopter.

So as the solar event of a lifetime approached, I thought about shooting it. But my plan including watching it on a boat from the middle of a Tennessee lake.

Hmm. A moving boat. Two minutes, 41 seconds of darkness. Heart pounding. I have no 500mm lens. Most of all, I don’t have the knowledge.

I added these together – it took about a second – and decided to forget about it. You see, I knew that experienced, dedicated photographers would nail this eclipse in every way possible. They would swap advice, argue, share gear. They would get the shot.

Before the eclipse began, I floated. I had a sandwich and a cold drink.

While I did that, professional photographers hauled gear. Charged batteries. Sweated. Set up piles of still cameras and video cameras and GoPros and telescopes, precisely aligning them using GPS coordinates.

When the moon slipped in front of the sun, I howled. I cried. I snapped a couple of photos of the 360-degree “sunset” over the lake.

While I did that, photogs shot thousands of frames, watching this miracle through a small viewfinder with an eye on shutter speeds and f/stops. They watched us watch it, capturing our awe, our joy, our tears, our open mouths.

Michael Clevenger, Louisville Courier-Journal Such a lovely eclipse series, by photographer Michael Clevenger, someone with expertise.

John Partipilo As we looked up, photographer John Partipilo looked down. This is expertise.

I immersed myself in that remarkable moment. They immersed themselves in documenting it for us all.

You see, they’re experts.

Billy Kingsley Incredible “diamond ring” shot by photographer Billy Kingsley.

Yet still people swiped their photos from social media, sharing them without credit. Few gave a thought to the people behind actual photos of this phenomenal event. (Except a friend, Carrie F., who posted links to photographers’ images. Be like Carrie.)

As I mulled this column, the eclipse was on my mind. But there are other more troubling examples of contempt for expertise, “instant experts” arguing with those who know so much more. You see them in every hysterical, misspelled and over-punctuated comment; every nonsensical comparison of unrelated things.

When a boy fell into a gorilla habitat, zookeepers made the gut-punching decision: shoot the animal to save the child. Instantly, everyone was an expert – on gorilla behavior, on zoo design, on parenting, on split-second, life-and-death decisions.

Everyone who’s ever raised a child or had a nephew or driven by a soccer field full of kids or seen a KidsRUs advertisement was a parenting expert. Next, millions stridently opined that they “could tell” the 440-pound gorilla wouldn’t have hurt the child – no matter that he’d already dragged him up a cliff, banging his head on every rock.

Believe what you wish about zoos; you’re entitled to your opinion on that subject. But what you aren’t entitled to is the same gravitas and respect afforded to primate scientists who’ve worked alongside these animals for decades.

In Houston, flood rescues continue today. Yet as heroes swim into danger and resilient Americans reach out to strangers, the internet is ablaze with criticism.

City officials should have ordered mandatory evacuations, froth the keyboard warriors with no experience moving 7 million people in 36 hours. Weather forecasters should have foreseen more than 50 inches of rain, vomit the people whose only meteorological knowledge comes from looking up every day.

Look, we all, at times, don’t understand why things happen. The other day, after hearing of a second fatal Navy ship accident, I wondered: Hey, I’m a kayaker and a boater. I’ve never hit nything! How could giant ships, with the very best equipment, collide?

Then I pored over every word of an enlightening article by a former naval officer, Robert McFall, that explained what it’s like in that part of the world, on those ships, and how this can happen. Not that it should, but that it can.

You see, he has knowledge that I do not. He taught me things. He is an expert.

Physicians and researchers have studied vaccines; I haven’t. I will immunize.

The Earth is warming. Not only do 99.5 percent of scientists agree, but temperature gauges around the world show it. Disagree with the cause, if you wish, but not the reality.

Were you been a journalist for 30 years? If not, don’t tell me how “the media” colludes to promote an agenda. Because they don’t.

I’m not arguing that we should never criticize, or look for reasons after a storm or a shuttle explosion or a teen suicide due to bullying. Measured reviews must always occur, whether

They just shouldn’t be made in Facebook comments, minutes after an incident happens, by people with absolutely zero specialized knowledge.

I hope some psychology researchers – who have more expertise than me, after all – are studying this behavior, to try to explain what has caused this fall into “opinion oblivion.”

Is it people with poor self-images who, deep down, feel inadequate to those with more knowledge? Has social media just made it so much simpler to do a hit-and-run comment, even on a post they haven’t bothered to read? Are there just that many jerks out there who actually think they’re innately smarter than everyone else?

My brake on the slow descent into idiot-induced madness is a mantra I may well have tattooed: “Don’t read the comments.”

But I love a good discussion, and I want to hear from people who know more than I do. So I read.

First I grow despondent. Then I grow angry.

I give a “like” to the brave few who wade into the vast sea of idiocy and respond in a thoughtful, reasoned way, with facts and nicely spun grammar. I watch as they quickly become overwhelmed by a tide of simpletons.

While at a hospital today, I heard a family member tell a physician, “I don’t know why we would do that. We think he should stay on the other medication.” Umm, maybe because she’s a DOCTOR?

This isn’t a screed against high IQs vs. lower ones, a class warfare attack. Expertise is an equal-opportunity trait. Would you knock on a cockpit door and give advice to your 747 pilot? Would you stop on the road to tell a lineman how to work a 700,000-volt power line?

If you wouldn’t, then don’t comment on social media, either. (Especially if you see “12.5K comments.” Ain’t no one reading all of those, dude.) You aren’t contributing to the conversation. You’re just adding to the noise, and confirming your ignorance.

If you have no expertise, quit typing. Let it roll past you. If you simply must bloviate about something on which you have no actual knowledge, just call a friend.

After all, it’s better to remain silent and appear stupid, than to speak and remove all doubt, as the saying goes.