Our Debt of Gratitude To Our Children of August

Our Children of August sought to lead us across the final bridge of the abyss from the legacy of slavery to the hopeful sunlight of the 21st century’s renewal of Reconstruction, 1863-1877, following our Civil War.

32-year-old Heather Heyer, killed by 20-year-old James Alex Field, Jr. as he intentionally drove his car into demonstrators peacefully protesting his presence and those of his white supremacist, fascist, Nazi, racist followers, joined three others of our Children of August murdered in Philadelphia, Mississippi in 1964. James Chaney, Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman, and Heather Heyer, now comprise hopefully our “final” bridge.

Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, white and Jewish from New York City went to Mississippi to assist and participate in the registration of Blacks seeking to vote for the first time. Their devotion to their beliefs, like Heather Heyer’s devotion to her belief in the precepts and principles of our Declaration of Independence provoked their murder by the Ku Klux Klan.

Neither the racist enabling presidency of Donald Trump or some of his white supremacist supporters can destroy the dreams of our Children of August.

They heard the anguish and pain of Gideon Jackson and his white and black followers as they watched and experienced the sellout of their dreams during “Reconstruction” by the 1877 betrayal of their president Rutherford B Hayes with his agreement with Samuel Tilden, candidate of the slave-owners, to remove the protective presence of federal troops within Confederate states that had previously assured the successes of “Reconstruction”.

All of this generation's, great great grandchildren of Confederate Generals Robert E Lee and Lieut. Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, founder of the Klu Klux Klan, should turn in their hatred and paramilitary swastika clothing in exchange for a copy of our Declaration of Independence and the author Howard Fast’s novel “Freedom Road”. Fast writes about the hopes and dreams betrayed during “Reconstruction” by the so-called “Hayes Tilden Compromise.”

So, this August 2017, our nation owes an irredeemable debt of historical gratitude to our Children of August who may have finally led us across the bridge from our legacy of slavery to the real possibility of the America envision during Reconstruction following our internecine slaughter of 620,000 of one another of our great-great grandsons, Black and white, during our Civil War.

Thank you, James Chaney! Thank you Michael Schwerner! Thank you, Andrew Goodman! Thank you Heather Heyer!

To paraphrase William Shakespeare in Romeo and Juliet, “when they shall die take them and cut them out in little stars, and they will make the face of our heaven so fine” as we seek to cross this possible final bridge from our racist white supremacist legacy of slavery to the dawn of a new 21st century in Charlottesville, VA..