Our Favorite Ways To Decorate With Pendants

One of the easiest ways to update a room without completely redecorating is by simply changing the lighting. (The other easy way? Changing the artwork.) Changing up floor or table lamps can make a big difference in the least amount of time, but it’s the overhead lighting that can dramatically change the feel of a room. Though we love modern chandeliers, we have our eye on pendants lately. From outdoor spaces to small nooks, here are our favorite ways to incorporate pendant lights — along with our favorites currently for sale at Viyet.

In a living room with high ceilings, a larger pendant makes use of overhead space. Centering the pendant over the seating area gives the grouping a more intimate feel, like in this traditional living room by designer Phoebe Howard.

An entryway with a high ceiling can also benefit from a larger pendant, like this light-filled entry by Alexander Design. Hallways and stairwells are also great places to hang a similar pendant.

Like in the living room seating area, a pendant can define your dining space. This is particularly useful for adding extra style to an eat-in kitchen or breakfast nook. We loved how designer Lindsey Coral Harper contrasted a modern geometric pendant with the more traditional style of this dining area.

Smaller pendants offer a chic alternative to typical lighting choices in this bathroom by House of Jade Interiors. Each is centered just above the mirror for maximum brightness, though you could also hang the pendants at eye level between mirrors. You can also hang small-scale pendants in powder rooms or over nightstands.

A bold pendant can work wonderfully outdoors, particularly in an exterior entry. Here, a black pendant contrasts the cool grey and white of this home by Blackband Home & Design.