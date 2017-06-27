Our Grades are In: We’re All Failing to Keep Each Other Safe

The state of safety in the United States is perilous.

In all 50 states and Washington, D.C., we are at an all-time high for preventable deaths – 146,000 annually – and the biggest risks to our safety are the ones we face each day. Car crashes kill more than 100 people every day, yet we are white-knuckled on airplanes. The most fatally abused drug today is sitting in our medicine cabinet, but we worry instead about being struck by lightning. Our staircases are more ominous than a natural disaster, but we worry instead about earthquakes.

Our complacency is killing us. So what are we doing about it?

The National Safety Council State of Safety report shows us: not nearly enough. Released during National Safety Month, the report provides a snapshot of the state laws and policies in place for three categories: Road Safety, Home and Community Safety and Workplace Safety. The data reveals missed opportunities for preventing deaths and identifies where there is room for us to do more to keep each other safe.

The results are not pretty. No state received an overall “A” for safety; in fact, 26 states received a “D” or “F”. But by analyzing these three categories we have the most potential to make improvements, avoid injuries and save lives.

Road Safety

We are in the midst of the deadliest spike in roadway fatalities in 50 years; more than 40,000 people died on our nation’s roads in 2016, according to NSC preliminary estimates. State laws on speeding, seat belt use and distraction can prevent incidents on our roads, but too many states are failing in this category.

Even high-ranking states, including Illinois, Louisiana and Delaware, are missing the grade on important areas like Child Passenger Safety. This is a major problem, since motor-vehicle crashes are the leading cause of preventable deaths for our children and young adults. We need a comprehensive approach to road safety if we want to reduce our driving risks and reach zero traffic fatalities.

Home and Community Safety

The majority of preventable injuries and deaths each year occur in our homes and communities, yet this is the area where states are doing worst. Maryland is the only state to receive an “A” in this category, and 36 states received a “D” or “F”.

The biggest risk? Poisonings due to prescription drug overdoses, with 60 deaths each day attributed to opioid pain relievers. It’s time we recognize this problem for the epidemic it is and take real, actionable steps to prevent these deaths. We can follow the lead of states such as Kentucky and Tennessee to make progress on a state level, but even simple steps like properly disposing of extra prescription painkillers will make your home and community safer.

Workplace Safety

Statistically, your workplace is the safest place for you to be, yet 13 American workers still die on the job each day. We have to prioritize wokrplace safety and health programs, which OSHA estimates can reduce injuries by up to 35%, and commit to strong workers’ comp after an incident.

With the United States experiencing its highest rate of worker fatalities since 2008, states have to take action and encourage employers to make positive changes for worker safety.

Make Safety a Priority