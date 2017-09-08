Our Memories: Our Selves

I began to research this post because I was curious about the enormous variability of what anyone remembers and forgets. The memory seems to be very fickle and yet is vital to who we are, a major part of our identity. If we could not remember past events, we could not learn or develop language, relationships, or identity.

Over the years, I’ve noticed how our memory is affected by anxiety, depression, negative thoughts like self-hate, anger and rage. In brief, our emotions noticeably affect our recall.

Furthermore, as people get older, many are concerned, but don’t want to hear about, memory loss. Presumably, they don’t think there is anything they can do about it, or if there is, it would require too much effort.

Researchers have been studying the subject of memory and its loss for years. Learning ways to prevent memory impairment is important, especially with longer expected life spans and the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, a terrible malady that entails the loss of personhood in a gradual, downhill course. (Mercifully, we now have medications that retard the process.)

Thanks to the relatively recent fMRI (magnetic imagining of the brain in action), portions of this organ involved in memory storage and retrieval have been identified, although no specific cells and synapses can yet be connected to a specific memory. Nor do we yet know if every memory exists forever in the mind of the individual, stored somewhere in the brain.

In reviewing the topic, I’ve corrected some of my misperceptions and found hope. Our minds and memories are never static, as had been previously thought. In addition, a memory is altered each time it is recalled. (another meaning for the saying, “You can’t step into the same river twice.”) Memory formation includes encoding, or the storage of information, recall or retrieval, and consolidation. A July 1 article in the New York Times discusses the advantages of forgetting (also referred to nowadays as “retrieval failure.”)! Knowledge actually deepens as the individual attempts to retrieve the memory. This process, known as reconsolidation, was first described years ago by the German psychologist Hermann Ebbinghaus.

in The Brain Book, Peter Russell says that memory is not like a container that gradually fills up, but more like a tree growing hooks onto which the memories are hung. Everything we remember creates another set of hooks on which more new memories can be attached. So the capacity of memory keeps on growing. The more we know, the more we can know.

Memory can be remarkably enhanced as Joshua Foer relates in his entertaining 2011 book, Moonwalking with Einstein:The Art and Science of Remembering Everything, in which he tells the exciting journey of how he trained his “mediocre” memory to win the U.S. Memory Championship. Great memories are learned. We remember when we pay attention, find colorful associations, are deeply engaged, and find meaning in what we’ve learned. He concludes that memory champions aren’t smarter, but rather practice elaborative encoding, finding meaning through memory palaces, or colorful, raunchy scenes to which huge amounts of data can be pinned.

In the course of his story, Foer writes about fascinating cases of people with loss of memory and those with extraordinary memory. Reassuring to note: A superior memory for everything isn’t necessarily an advantage. In The Mind of a Mnemonist: A Little Book About a Vast Memory, A.R. Luria writes about S, a man who remembered every detail. Because he wasn’t able to sort out essential from non-essential information, he couldn’t hold a job. In other words, to make sense of the world, we have to filter our perceptions and to some degree, release our immediate memories.

Our brain is the most powerful organ in our body, and its delicate nature leaves it vulnerable to many types of damage and disease. Hugely complex, 100 billion neurons passing signals to each other via 1000 trillion synaptic connections, it continuously receives and analyzes sensory information of high-order thinking, learning and memory that give us the power to think, plan, speak, imagine, dream, reason and experience emotion. The brain occupies 2% of body’s mass but uses up a fifth of all the oxygen that we breathe, and a quarter of all the glucose. Foer emphasizes that in terms of energy, the brain is a most expensive piece of equipment.