Our Racist President

Being president is not easy. The proof is in the gray hair and the lines etched in the faces of those who held the office. Compare any picture of a president on the day he first assumed the office and the day he left 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to understand the arduousness of being president. Deciding momentous issues of war and peace, perhaps sending young Americans into war, not to mention dealing with 535 members of Congress all pulling in different directions and a stubborn bureaucracy virtually immune to change are all extraordinarily difficult tasks. But, every so often, a president is served a softball. An event occurs that requires no strategizing to determine how to respond. The response is so obvious that the president does not need to hold numerous meetings to decide the nuances of his position.

The horrific events in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend were one such softball. If anything is evil in this world, it is the hate-mongering of white supremacist and anti-Semitic groups such as the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and their ilk. As a meme on the Internet put it: “You don’t get to be a nazi and a proud American. We literally had a war about this. The whole world was involved.” The locale chosen by the white nationalist demonstrators only highlights the gulf between their evil and the ideals of the American Republic. The initial marches took place on the campus of the University of Virginia, founded in 1819 by Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence.

Yet, President Donald Trump struck out in his response. The president said Saturday: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides. On many sides.” Trump’s statement was, to put it mildly, unpresidential. Imagine Barack Obama responding to Charlottesville. Now, granted, Obama is a gifted speaker while Trump is language-challenged. But, it does not take a brilliant politican to realize “on many sides” (repeated for emphasis) does not capture the ethos of the United States in 2017.

The White House spent Sunday trying to clarify the president’s insensitive remarks of the day before. Then, on Monday, Trump gave a brief statement at the White House condemning the ultra-nationalist groups responsible for the weekend’s violence. “Racism is evil,” he said, “and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as a nation.”

Why the tepid initial response, only to be followed two days later by a strong condemnation of bigotry and hate? Who is the real Donald Trump, the man who equally blamed the haters and the hated, or the one who singled out evil by name? Those questions are difficult to answer, but a look at Trump’s history on the subject of race might provides clues.

There are, of course, Trump’s incendiary remarks during the 2016 presidential campaign in which he called Mexicans “rapists,” proposed a ban on Muslims entering the United States, suggested an American-born judge of Mexican descent was biased against him, and referred to a black man at a rally as “my African American.” None of that should have surprised anyone familiar with Trump’s career.

In 1973, the Department of Justice sued the Trump family business for discriminating against African Americans and Hispanics in renting apartments in New York City. The 26-year-old Trump — already president of the Trump Organization — refused to settle the suit. Instead, he hired Roy Cohn, a notorious lawyer who was chief inquisitor for Senator Joseph McCarthy, to file a $410-million counter lawsuit that labeled government attorneys “storm troopers” and the “Gestapo.” Trump said the suit was part of an attempt to force landlords to “rent to welfare recipients.” In the 1970s and 1980s “welfare” was a dog-whistle term referring to African Americans, one used frequently by President Ronald Reagan who spoke of “welfare queens.”

In 1989, Trump fanned the flames of racial resentment in New York City when black and Latino teenagers were arrested in the infamous “Central Park jogger” attack. The notoriously tight-fisted Trump shelled out $85,000 to run full-page newspaper ads shouting, in capital letters, “BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY. BRING BACK OUR POLICE!” The five young men arrested for the attack confessed to the crime after intense police interrogation. DNA evidence eventually exonerated them, but not before they spent years in prison. When the men received compensation for their unjust incarceration, Trump smeared them again by saying, “These young men do not exactly have the past of angels.”

Evidence of Trump insulting African Americans and Jews emerged in 1991 when Trump was quoted in a book by John O’Donnell, who had been president of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. “Black guys counting my money!” O’Donnell claimed Trump said. “I hate it. The only kind of people I want counting my money are short guys wearing yarmulkes.” Trumpian insensitivity also extended to Native Americans, whose casinos he considered business competitors. In congressional testimony in 1993, Trump claimed many of the casinos were not owned by Native Americans. “They don’t look like Indians to me and they don’t look like Indians to Indians,” he said.

Nothing more expresses Trump’s racism, however, than the “birther” crusade he led suggesting that Barack Obama was not an American citizen. There never was any evidence for this absurd conspiracy theory, but Trump rode if for years. Even after President Obama released his birth certificate, Trump refused to let go, suggesting that Obama was a poor student who did not deserve admission to Ivy League schools and, at one point, claiming Obama did not attend Columbia University.